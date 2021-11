Homegrown, a new restaurant at Atkins Golf Club, will be opening in December for dinner service. The farm to table restaurant will be managed by Ryan and Abbie Rogiers, owners of The Wheelhouse in St. Joseph. You can take a peek at the menu here — they will be serving food similar to what you might find at The Wheelhouse, utilizing locally farmed products. The menu will shift seasonally. Some ingredients will be grown on property.

