Two WVU Targets Reopen Recruitment

The recruiting trail has been silent since essentially the start of the season for West Virginia but things could change relatively soon. Over the last couple of days, a pair of defensive line targets have backed off their pledges and have reopened their recruitment.

2022 defensive lineman Q'yaeir Price (6'2", 255 lbs) announced on Tuesday that he is decommitting from Syracuse.

West Virginia made the top 10 for Price last March along with UConn, Pitt, Rutgers, Maryland, Indiana, Purdue, Boston College, and Kansas. Sources close to Mountaineer Maven have said that West Virginia may get back in the picture but it appears that Rutgers is making a hard push to land Price.

Following the mutual separation of TCU and Gary Patterson, 2022 defensive lineman Trevon McAlpine announced on Twitter that he would be reopening his recruitment.

The Mountaineers currently hold commits on the defensive line from Zion Young and Aric Burton. Neal Brown said a few weeks back that they will pursue at least one more high school defensive lineman.

