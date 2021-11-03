CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

THD will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines to children next week

By Shelby Banks, FOX23 News
 6 days ago
COVID-19 Vaccines for Kids The Tulsa Health Department will begin administering the vaccine to children as soon as the shipments arrive.

TULSA, Okla. — The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control have issued an Emergency Use Authorization to administer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children.

Children between the ages of 5 and 11 are eligible for the vaccine.

The first shipment of the pediatric Pfizer vaccine is scheduled to arrive in Green Country next week. The Tulsa Health Department will begin administering the vaccine to children as soon as the shipments arrive. You can schedule an appointment for your child to get the vaccine here.

The dose for children is one-third of the dosage used for teenagers and children.

More than 14,100 children have been diagnosed with the virus in Tulsa County. Two children have died.

Tulsa, OK
