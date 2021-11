Over the past eighteen months of pandemic times, restaurants have closed, bars have shuttered and local hangouts have hung on by a thread. Many nights a quiet eeriness looms over the Delmar Loop — and not just because it's Halloween season. Its marquee dimmed, its ticket booth vacant, the landmark Tivoli Theatre seems suddenly a bit ... haunted. For decades, St. Louisans attended the cinema's indie and arthouse films in droves; the lobby was the rare place you might run into your boss, your ex or your best friend's father (hopefully, not all the same person). Purchased by the One Family Church last spring, the theater has yet to open its doors to the public. November 4 through 21, that all changes.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 6 DAYS AGO