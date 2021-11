Paris Hilton is still hammering out the details of her over-the-top, weekend-long wedding to Carter Reum. The heiress had a pre-nuptial change of heart, according to Page Six, deciding she’d like to move her whole November 11 wedding ceremony to her late grandfather Barron Hilton’s Bel-Air estate. An invited guest told the outlet, “It changed about a week or so ago. It’s changed several times. Originally, they were going to get married in the church, but they switched it about a week or so ago.” The Bel-Air home was a part of the Hilton family’s vast real estate portfolio for 60 years before it was sold to former Google CEO Eric Schmidt for $61.5 million in May of this year. A then-19-year-old Hilton also famously did a photoshoot in the mansion for Vanity Fair. Yet another source also confirmed the change in venue, explaining that “everything is being filmed” at the wedding for the 13-episode Peacock docuseries about the big day, called Paris In Love.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 4 DAYS AGO