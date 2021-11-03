Jay-Z’s Roc Nation hosting job fair to help thousands of New Yorkers

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have done an amazing job of keeping their mystique alive as a celebrity couple. The massively beloved stars rarely give interviews, choose their public appearances carefully and very much curate what we, the lowly rest of the world, are allowed to consume of them. It’s truly a masterclass in fame in an age where privacy is an illusion, and celebs often get caught up in the easy thrills of social media. Even when the couple does advertising, they manage to take the cheap #spon aura out of it, only partnering with high tier designers who provide elusive props for them to work with like the Tiffany diamond and a never-before-seen Banksy painting. Even when they court controversy, like with the 2016 infidelity scandal, they turn lemons into Lemonade (the Grammy award-winning concept album and correlating film). So we can’t help but be massively curious when it comes to light that they are selling a New Orleans mansion that they may never have even set foot in, and that it has an incredibly mysterious legacy.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 11 DAYS AGO