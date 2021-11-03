CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jay-Z’s Roc Nation hosting job fair to help thousands of New Yorkers

By Eileen Reslen
Page Six
Page Six
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey got 99 problems, but soon unemployment won’t be one. Newly minted rock & roll hall of famer Jay-Z’s company, Roc Nation, and criminal justice advocacy organization the Reform Alliance are hosting a job fair on Nov. 18 at Madison Square Garden. The groups are hoping to help disadvantaged...

Need a Gig? Roc Nation & REFORM Alliance to Host Job Fair at the Garden

The pandemic hit a lot of citizens tough. In an effort to help out, Roc Nation and REFORM Alliance announced that they will host the “Team Roc New York Job Fair” at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 18. The fair is aimed to revitalize New York’s workforce with thousands of positions of all levels available.
JAY-Z wants to help get you a job: Here's how

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — He’s fighting the “Hard Knock Life.”. JAY-Z’s company, Roc Nation, is hosting a job fair in Madison Square Garden in collaboration with Reform Alliance on November 18, it announced Wednesday. “The Team Roc New York Job Fair is a real opportunity for socio-economic mobility for...
