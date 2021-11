Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight on NBC? The Mariska Hargitay series was off this past week, but we know that November sweeps is a key time for major networks. With that in mind, we are pleased to note that there WILL be a new episode coming to the network in a matter of hours. Not only that, but this could prove to be the rare case that even shakes Olivia Benson to her core. In the promo below for “They’d Already Disappeared,” Benson notes that she’s seeing something in this case that she hasn’t in more than two decades on the job. This terrifies us personally, given what Mariska Hargitay’s character has been forced to encounter over the years.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO