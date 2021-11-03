CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jenkintown, PA

Jenkintown’s Adler Institute for Advanced Imaging Adds Superconducting Cyclotron That Detects Coronary Artery Disease

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BAaPf_0clc5RZP00
Image via Adler Imaging.

Jenkintown-based Adler Institute for Advanced Imaging has become the fifth site of its kind to add a machine known as a superconducting cyclotron to its existing cardiac PET/CT imaging services, writes John George for the Philadelphia Business Journal.

The roughly $3 million device, which is one of the latest advancements in outpatient cardiac imaging, makes N-13 ammonia, a radiopharmaceutical that is used with positron emission tomography of the heart to find coronary artery disease.

Cyclotrons are usually too large for most sites, but advances in miniaturization and technology have now made it possible for them to be installed at outpatient imaging centers. Once a cyclotron is in place, these centers are able to use short-life imaging agents that cannot be shipped.

The availability of smaller devices improves the diagnoses process drastically.

“The advantages of this procedure [using N-13 ammonia] to a patient are that it reduces radiation exposure, cuts down on the number of tests necessary for accurate diagnosis and takes dramatically less time than other traditional diagnostic procedures,” said Dr. Lee P. Adler, the founder and medical director of the Adler Institute.

The Adler Institute for Advanced Imaging is located at The Pavilion at 261 Old York Road, in Jenkintown.

Read more about the Adler Institute in the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MONTCO.Today

This Montco Township Ranks as Highest ‘Cancer Risk’ in Philadelphia Region Due to Industrial Air Pollution

Fire trucks line up along Rt. 23 near the Coopers Creek Chemical plant in Upper MerionImages via Alejandro A. Alvarez, The Philadelphia Inquirer. According to a new ProPublica online report, an area of Montgomery County has the highest estimated “excess lifetime cancer risk” from air pollution from chemical companies in the Philadelphia region, writes Frank Kummer for ThePhiladelphia Inquirer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Montgomery County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. MONTCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. MONTCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Montgomery County.

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy