Nintendo has released the Nintendo Switch Expansion Pack N64 games that emulate several titles. While this allows the Switch the play N64 games such as Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Super Mario 64, Mario Kart 64, Winback and more the common consensus is that this is not a great port as it emulates the classic Nintendo 64 console in a poor way. While this does include North American and European versions of the game, reports say that fog, frame-rates, and input timing are affected all of which is covered in this Performance Review. Is this the Link to the Past we all hoped? Watch and find out. Nintendo Online N64 games may have been something that we've all waited for, but maybe Nintendo should take another pass.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO