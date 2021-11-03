CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, IN

Center Stage Community Theatre presents fast-paced comedy Nov. 5-21

By Gus Pearcy gus.pearcy@reporter.net
The Lebanon Reporter
 7 days ago
After dramas about 9/11 and priestly child abuse, Center Stage Community Theatre is back to comedy and its latest show is a crazy, fast-paced laugh riot disguised as a whodunit. “The 39 Steps” is loosely based on a 1935 Alfred Hitchcock movie set just before World War II where an innocent man is forced to flee from a spy organization after a beautiful woman is murdered in his home.

“The actors are hilarious,” Director Mary Zurfas of Lebanon said. “We’ve got a lot going on here. There are 33 scenes in this show. It’s done by four people who play about 150 characters.”

Jason Crieghton of Carmel plays the hapless Richard Hannay who takes in Annabelle Schmidt, played by Tanya Haas, also of Carmel. Schmidt is murdered in Hannay’s apartment, forcing him to go on the run. Haas plays three characters. The rest are played by two actors billed as “clowns,” Peter Fowle of Indianapolis and Kevin Shadle of Fishers.

Zurfas said there is some very inventive stagecraft including a train, a car and an airplane crash on stage. There is also a nightclub act, bubble machines and a fog machine. There are dozens of costume changes, as well.

Brittany See and Isabelle Pickens round out the cast. David Wines of Lebanon is the producer. H. Alan Hershman of Lebanon designed the lights and sound and Kathie Criss and Zurfas developed the costumes.

The pace is fast and the comedy borders on Monty Python, all rolled up in a film noir presentation, Zurfas said. It opens this Friday and runs for three weekends.

Show times are 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5, 6, 12, 13, 19 and 20 and 2:30 p.m. Nov. 7, 14 and 21 at Center Stage Community Theatre, 604 W. Powell St., Lebanon.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $13 for senior citizens, students or members of the military. Reservations may be made by calling 765-894-5587. Tickets may also be purchased online at maingatetickets.com/events/view/1139.

The Lebanon Reporter

Lebanon, IN
