Does Kim Kardashian Enjoy Being A Cougar?!

 6 days ago
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are not one of the couples that everyone had on their bingo card for 2021. In a year of unconventional Hollywood couples, this one already trumps all the rest. Somehow, the two connected after Kim hosted Saturday Night Live. This comes after some wondered if she...

TVShowsAce

Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Stunning Body, Pete Davidson Shows Support

Khloe Kardashian isn’t letting COVID hold her back. She is posting new photos on Instagram and they are totally showing off her body. Needless to say, she looks stunning. Former Keeping up with the Kardashians star, Khloe Kardashian, is showing off her body on her social media platform. Khloe is wearing an interesting bodysuit that sort of resembles a morph suit. The outfit covers her entire body. It includes swirls of black, white, and brown in the interesting design. Not only that, but the ensemble seems to be a bit see-through. While she isn’t really revealing anything, she is certainly alluding to it.
TV SHOWS
extratv

Kanye West Goes Public with Reported GF — She’s Half His Age

After a rumored summer romance with Irina Shayk, it looks like Kanye West is moving on with a new woman!. Photographer Shane Zisk snapped a pic of West, 44, sitting courtside with 22-year-old model Vinetria at his Donda Academy’s debut basketball game in Minneapolis. Page Six reports Kanye and Vinteria...
CELEBRITIES
Mercury News

Why Kim Kardashian might find Pete Davidson so ‘intriguing’

If Kim Kardashian finds Pete Davidson’s intriguing company, for either friendship or something more, she’s not alone among a long list of famous glamorous women. Davidson’s past romantic partners include pop superstar Ariana Grande, actress Kate Beckinsale, “Bridgerton” breakout Phoebe Dynevor, and teen supermodel Kaia Gerber. Tall, gawky Davidson hardly...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

How Ariana Grande Feels About Ex Pete Davidson’s New Romance With Kim Kardashian

Ariana Grande was engaged to Pete Davidson before tying the knot with husband Dalton Gomez, but she isn’t fazed by his new romance with Kim Kardashian. Ariana Grande, 28, is happier than ever, and seemingly hasn’t paid any mind to who her ex-fiance Pete Davidson is romancing. The 27-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian has been spotted on multiple romantic dates with Kim Kardashian, 41, however, the “Into You” singer is unfazed. “Pete and Ariana have both dated other people since they called off their engagement. Ariana is married now and happier than ever,” a source close to the chart-topper told HollywoodLife exclusively.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson Treats Kim Kardashian To ‘Private’ Rooftop Dinner In Staten Island

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are still sparking romance rumors, after they reportedly had dinner together in his native Staten Island. Kim Kardashian, 40, and Pete Davidson, 27, dining together in Staten Island was not on our 2021 bingo card! The SKIMS mogul and the Saturday Night Live funnyman reportedly shared a meal at Campania’s on November 2, sources tell Page Six. “Pete arranged a dinner on the rooftop privately,” a restaurant insider told the outlet. “It was just the two of them.” The source noted that, surprisingly, they didn’t have any security with them. “They quietly were able to sneak in and out.” HollywoodLife can confirm that Kim and Pete dined at Campania’s, and we have reached out to reps for both Pete and Kim for comment.
CELEBRITIES
#Kim And Kanye#Cougar#Berry Farm
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Told Drake, Kim K, JAY-Z, & Travis Scott That He's Richer Than All Of Them Combined

There are so many headline-worthy moments from Kanye West's recent appearance on Drink Champs with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN that you'll probably be reading about this interview for the next few days, but one of the quickest soundbites to take-off has to do with a group text message that Ye claims he sent to JAY-Z, Pusha-T, Drake, his wife Kim Kardashian, Travis Scott, and Kid Cudi, telling them that he has more money than all of them combined.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Reveals The Meanest Thing Her Daughter North Has Ever Said To Her

Kim Kardashian opened up about some of her parenting decisions in a recent ‘Mom Confessions’ video from ‘Bubble.’. Kids really do say some of the darnedest things, no matter who you are! Kim Kardashian, 40, opened up about the “meanest thing” that her oldest daughter North West, 8, has ever said to her in a clip from Bubble’s “Mom Confessions” posted on Tuesday October 12. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s little one attempts to clap back at her mom are mostly insults directed at her interior design choices!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Indy100

It’s 10 years since Kim Kardashian divorced Kris Humphries after just 72 days – here’s where he is now

It’s officially been a decade since Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries famously tied the knot — only for the couple to file for divorce just 72 days later. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the former NBA player began their whirlwind romance back in late 2010 after Humphries’ teammate, Jordan Farmar, introduced the two in New York. Much like their eventual divorce, their relationship was fast and swift.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Tab

Just a roundup of every single woman Pete Davidson has been romantically linked to

Over the years certain male celebrities have been notorious for dating a LOT of fellow female celebrities. Think of Leonardo DiCaprio or John Mayer, they’re talented, successful men so it’s no wonder they’ve managed to date plenty of women. But their time is over and now the man that every female celebrity seems to be linked to is the one and only Pete Davidson.
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Scott Disick Gets Flirty With Khloe Kardashian After Kourtney’s Engagement to Travis Barker: ‘So Gorg’

Getting flirty? Scott Disick gave Khloé Kardashian a compliment about her looks three weeks after Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement to Travis Barker. “Sorry, but not sorry @khloekardashian is so gorg,” Scott, 38, wrote in an Instagram Story on Saturday, November 6. The Talentless brand founder had his arm wrapped around the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s shoulder in a selfie.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

How Kim Kardashian Feels About Kanye West Wanting to Reconcile Despite Divorce

On November 4, musical artist Kanye West appeared on an episode of Revolt TV's Drink Champs, and made some comments about his relationship with his ex, Kim Kardashian, that raised some eyebrows, E! News reports. Kardashian hosted Saturday Night Live in October, and during her opening monologue she referred to filing for divorce from West in January of this year. West told Drink Champs hosts that this was false and referred to her as his “wife.”
RELATIONSHIPS
E! News

Emily Ratajkowski Breaks Down the Allure of "Charming" Pete Davidson

Watch: Dr. Phil EXPLAINS Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson!. Pete Davidson just has it. The 27-year-old actor has been the talk of the town in recent weeks after he was spotted hanging out with Kim Kardashian. While many fans are wondering just what the actor's secret is—he's been previously linked to Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale and Phoebe Dynevor—for model Emily Ratajkowski, there's really no mystery there.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Scott Disick Reportedly Offered 'Outrageous Amount of Money' to Appear on Kardashians' New Hulu Show

Scott Disick will be appearing on the Kardashian family's upcoming Hulu show after being offered "an outrageous amount of money," Us Weekly reports. Kourtney Kardashian's ex, with whom she shares sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 9, was a staple on Keeping Up With the Kardashians before its end, but reportedly only agreed to participate in the family's next chapter on camera if he "got paid a lot."
TV & VIDEOS
