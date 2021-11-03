CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Finch’ review: Tom Hanks delivers in emotionally manipulative but entertaining apocalyptic adventure [Grade: B-]

By Catherine Springer
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeave it to Tom Hanks to make a family-friendly film about the apocalypse. America’s Dad has taken audiences to some challenging places before, but his latest film, set on an Earth that has been decimated by a solar flare, makes Cast Away look like child’s play. Finch, directed by Miguel Sapochnik...

Inside the Magic

Legendary Actor Peter Scolari Dies At 66

Hollywood legend Peter Scolari has passed away at the age of 66 after battling cancer for the last two years. Despite his illness, Scolari continued to work in the industry that he loved, most recently wrapping up filming on the second season of the television series Evil where he played Bishop Thomas Marx.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Tom Hanks in tears during emotional tribute following heartbreaking loss

Tom Hanks teared up as he delivered an emotional tribute to his late friend, Peter Scolari, who passed away last month following a two-year battle with cancer. The Forrest Gump star appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday to remember his late Bosom Buddies co-star and had to fight back tears as a clip from a 1981 episode played. "Peter has a lovely family, his wife Tracy, absolutely great kids and we lost him to the emperor of all maladies. So thanks for letting us show that," he tearily said.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Day

Ron and Clint Howard on their breezy, brotherly Hollywood memoir

"Clint, you're sideways." "Well, I either have to be sideways or upside down. What's better?" "Sideways," says Ron Howard, steady helmsman of about 30 features and documentaries. Brother Clint Howard, five years his junior and proud owner of more than 250 acting credits, nods with something like satisfaction. His image on the screen remains sideways, and his older sibling allows the slightest of smiling head shakes — a silent "That's my brother."
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

WATCH: Tom Hanks Made His TV Debut on The Love Boat

Tracing the humble beginnings of Hollywood icons can be a particularly delightful pop-culture rabbit hole. We've previously explored Angelina Jolie's forgotten music video origins, and Al Pacino's 1968 screen debut in an episode of the shortlived ABC procedural N.Y,P.D.,. With some celebrities it's hard to believe they weren't always on...
TV SHOWS
Boston Herald

Tom Hanks credits canine co-star with ‘Finch’ authenticity

With this Friday’s “Finch,” Tom Hanks has a heartfelt man and his dog saga. Yet as simple and elemental as this story is, it takes Hollywood magic for it to work. “Finch,” Hanks, 65, explained in a Zoom press conference, “is a guy worried about the survival of his dog Greyhound. So he built a robot. So that the dog will be taken care of.”
PETS
Variety

Paul Newman Memoir In the Works Is Described as ‘Unflinching’ Look Into Actor’s Life

For all of us big Paul Newman fans, it came as thrilling news last week that Knopf will be publishing the Hollywood icon’s unfinished memoir next fall, largely based on his own oral history along with interviews with his friends and family, actors like Tom Cruise and directors including George Roy Hill of “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” fame. I’ve been obsessed with Newman my entire life, having grown up watching all his movies and going gaga every time he appeared on-screen. I met him once years ago when he and Joanne Woodward visited an acting class that I was...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Finch Streaming: How To Watch The New Tom Hanks Movie Online

Finch, the new Tom Hanks movie about an inventor who builds an android to join him and his dog on a cross-country journey in a post-apocalyptic world, is finally out in the wild after years of planning, filming, and multiple delayed release dates. But, unlike Hanks’ titular character, you don’t have to go out into a world decimated by the sun to watch the sci-fi adventure, as you can watch Finch streaming from the comfort (and safety) of your own home. Below we will break down how to catch the new movie from Miguel Sapochnik, the director behind the chaotic “Battle of the Bastards” on Game of Thrones.
TV & VIDEOS
Lake Geneva Regional News

REVIEW: Tom Hanks makes 'Finch' a remarkable, fun film

Tom Hanks’ best acting partner may be an inanimate object. He proved that in “Cast Away.” Now, he’s doing essentially the same thing in “Finch.”. Like a retrospective of some of his greatest moments, “Finch” lets Hanks draw on those skills that make you laugh, cry and love him even more. Opposite a robot, he's unbeatable.
MOVIES
awardswatch.com

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ review: Mckenna Grace is a stand-out in Jason Reitman’s rapturously fun homage

Jason Reitman pays tribute to his father’s iconic 1984 film, and its subsequent sequel, with Ghostbusters: Afterlife, a loving and fond continuation of the Ghostbusters legacy. A brand-new set of ghostbusting protégés are introduced in Reitman’s new film, which begins with the mysterious, ghost-related death of an isolated farmer. This is where the film’s central, death-defying mystery begins and quickly ropes in its younger cast to spot the clues of a rising malevolent threat that somehow has links to the original Ghostbusters from the 80s. Reitman’s sequel is buzzing with plentiful amounts of joyous, child-like energy and heart that will surely sweep audiences away on release.
MOVIES
Variety

Paul Thomas Anderson on ‘Licorice Pizza’ and Moviemaking: ‘Anyone Who’s Done This Knows That Confidence Is an Illusion’

Paul Thomas Anderson, chronicler of the dark heart of America in films like “There Will Be Blood” and parties that stretch to near dawn in “Boogie Nights,” is a morning person. He’s up by 5, in bed by 9 or 9:30, and rises before the sun, when he tinkers with scripts, watches movies, or just enjoys a few hours alone with his thoughts before he wakes up the four kids he has with Maya Rudolph. “It’s my quiet time,” says Anderson, who is interrupting that sojourn to speak with a Variety reporter about his new film, “Licorice Pizza,” a warmhearted story...
MOVIES
svdaily.com

Tom Hanks Movie Finch Debuts on Apple TV+

Apple Original Films has debuted a new movie with Academy Award-winning actor Tom Hanks called “Finch,” which debuted in select theaters and on Apple TV+ last Friday, November 5. This is the second movie starring Hanks to appear exclusively on Apple TV+ following last year’s Greyhound movie about a World...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

How Jacques Cousteau’s Regrets Became the Focal Point for Documentary ‘Becoming Cousteau’

Beloved French explorer Jacques Cousteau spoke for the seas. The inventor, conservationist and filmmaker rose to fame in the ’60s thanks to the adored series “The Undersea World of Jacques Cousteau,” which brought the wonders of Earth’s waters into the living rooms of children and adults across the globe. One part weathered sea captain, two parts mad explorer, with a dash of Mr. Rogers, Cousteau (and his iconic red beanie) became synonymous with adventure, freedom and conservation.
MOVIES
Apple Insider

Tom Hanks talks 'Finch' ahead of Apple TV+ premiere

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple has published a "First Look" of the upcoming post-apocalyptic adventure film "Finch" before its November 5 premiere onApple TV+, with the video featuring star Tom Hanks talking about the characters and the film's optimism.
TV & VIDEOS
imore.com

Tom Hanks talks 'Finch' in new Apple TV+ first look video

Superstar Tom Hanks has been talking about Finch, a new Apple TV+ movie. The movie will premiere on November 5. In "Finch," a man, a robot and a dog form an unlikely family in a powerful and moving adventure of one man's quest to ensure that his beloved canine companion will be cared for after he's gone. Tom Hanks stars as Finch, a robotics engineer and one of the few survivors of a cataclysmic solar event that has left the world a wasteland. But Finch, who has been living in an underground bunker for a decade, has built a world of his own that he shares with his dog, Goodyear. He creates a robot, played by Caleb Landry Jones, to watch over Goodyear when he no longer can. As the trio embarks on a perilous journey into a desolate American West, Finch strives to show his creation, who names himself Jeff, the joy and wonder of what it means to be alive. Their road trip is paved with both challenges and humor, as it's as difficult for Finch to goad Jeff and Goodyear to get along as it is for him to manage the dangers of the new world.
TV & VIDEOS
MovieWeb

Finch Review: Tom Hanks Solar Flare Survival Strategy

Tom Hanks never fails to impress as a one-man survivalist. This time around he's not trapped on a deserted Pacific island, a la Cast Away; but on an epic, post-apocalypse road trip with truly unique companions. Finch is the story of an engineer's quest to save his beloved dog in the horrific aftermath of a solar flare. It gets a little hokey and melodramatic. Then tugs on your heartstrings like a fiddle. Even the grouchiest curmudgeon will be moved. Finch shows the human experience through the eyes of a caring robot.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Apple TV+'s Finch Review: An Emotional Robotic Odyssey That Shows Us Tom Hanks’ Most Human Performance Yet

Tom Hanks is such a singular talent that merely invoking his name conjures an array of images from standout performances. In some projects, the man is a living, breathing example of shorthand character development at its best. Director Miguel Sapochnik totally understands this concept, as well as the great appeal of Hanks in Finch's titular role, to a fantastic extent. It’s because of this understanding that the movie features what is arguably Tom Hanks’ most human performance yet. And as if that weren’t enough, Finch takes stories both robotic and apocalyptic and spins them into a new conceit that allows for great emotional payoff.
ENTERTAINMENT
Financial Times

Tom Hanks weathers the apocalypse with a dog and robot in Finch

Get a shot of inspiration with the FT Weekend bulletin - the best in life, arts and culture. Delivered every Saturday morning. Finch is a sci-fi film in which the usually (but not always) infallible Tom Hanks crosses a post-apocalyptic American West accompanied by a talking robot (voiced by Caleb Landry Jones) and a dog. Its original script, then going by the name of Bios (by Craig Luck and Ivor Powell), was featured on the Black List in 2017, a famed roster of unproduced screenplays most liked by Hollywood insiders. Done and dusted by 2019, the film’s 2020 release was pushed back because of Covid-19 and now finally makes its debut on Apple TV Plus.
CELEBRITIES

