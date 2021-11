Mercedes has revealed the all-new SL, which has a far greater focus on dynamics than any of its predecessors. The Mercedes SL hasn’t ever been particularly interested in being a sports car, but for the latest version, it’s all change. This time, Daimler has tasked its AMG division to take the development lead, just as it did for the SLS and the more recent GT. And after a protracted teaser campaign which included the release of Merc’s own ‘spy shots’, we can finally see the results.

CARS ・ 12 DAYS AGO