From the Mayor

October was a month of innovation and collaboration. As Mayor it’s an honor to get such an up-close view of all the hard work being done in the community. Not just as the City of Salem, but all of the organizations and individuals we work and partner with to meet the expansive and diverse needs of the community. Even as a member of the Board of Aldermen, I only got to see, hear about, or be a part of a fraction of what I am able to experience now. Further, I’m thankful for the opportunity to share what I can and bring attention to the efforts being made and the people and organizations working so hard to make our vision a reality. Though there were many things worked on and discussed in the last month, I want to expand on one topic that seems to emerge time and time again; housing.

SALEM, MO ・ 9 DAYS AGO