The women of The View were united Thursday morning as they took aim at Sen. Kyrsten Sinema for holding up President Biden's sweeping economic bill. The co-hosts dinged Sinema on everything from her refusal to engage with constituents to her recent decision to wear a sleeveless jean jacket on the Senate floor, an outfit that the panel agreed is "beneath the dignity of the office that she holds," as Sunny Hostin said. But it was Joy Behar who put it most succinctly, saying, "The woman is a Republican in Democratic clothing."

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO