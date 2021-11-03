CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Minneapolis voters reject replacing police, look to public safety future

By Scott McClallen
KPVI Newschannel 6
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Much of the nation watched a video of the arrest of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police Department custody leading to his death. Minneapolis voters, however, said they don’t want to replace the police department yet. In June 2020, a majority of the Minneapolis City Council...

www.kpvi.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

Wanted: New Hialeah Police Chief As Sergio Velázquez Leaves Top Cop Position

HIALEAH (CBSMiami) – The City of Hialeah will soon be searching for a new police chief. Monday, newly elected Hialeah Mayor Esteban Bovo announced the departure of Sergio Velázquez as Police Chief. The statement from Mayor Bovo’s office said Chief Velázquez will be on leave with pay until December 31, 2021. Bovo appointed Deputy Chief George Fuente as Acting Chief while a selection process, that will not exceed 120 days, is underway for a new Police Chief. “I thank Chief Velázquez for his service. I have always stressed the importance of utmost professionalism for the City of Hialeah Police Department in order to provide our residents the public safety that they expect and deserve. In the coming days, I will be making public the selection process for the new Police Chief,” concluded Mayor Bovo.” Bovo did not specify why Velázquez was leaving.
HIALEAH, FL
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Police Lieutenant’s Connection To Oath Keepers Under Internal Investigation

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pittsburgh police lieutenant is under internal investigation, accused of being connected to an anti-government group. A Public Safety Department spokesperson confirms Lt. Philip Mercurio has been given an administrative assignment while the city investigates whether he signed up as a member of the Oath Keepers, a far-right, anti-government group. The Oath Keepers have been around for more than a decade but rose to national consciousness on Jan. 6 in the attack on the U.S. Capitol. To date, some 20 of its members have been indicted — four already convicted — as playing a central role in breaching the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pioneer Press

Lt. Governor Flanagan tests positive for COVID-19

Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan announced she tested positive for COVID-19 in a series of tweets posted Saturday morning. Flanagan says she tested positive for the virus after caring for her 8-year-old daughter Siobhan, who tested positive for COVID-19 last Friday. Flanagan, who is vaccinated, says she’s looking forward to getting...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Ilhan Omar
Person
Michelle Benson
Person
Tim Walz
Person
Jacob Frey
MSNBC

A federal judge just told the DOJ what we’re all thinking on Jan. 6 prosecutions

A federal judge slammed the Justice Department on Thursday for seeking weak sentences for rioters involved in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Chief U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell of the District of Columbia tore into the DOJ for allowing rioter Jack Jesse Griffith to plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge of parading in the Capitol. Howell was beside herself, according to The Washington Post:
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Teacher who become face of Illinois’ anti-mandate movement was actually vaccinated the whole time

A teacher who famously refused a state vaccine mandate had actually been vaccinated all along.Kadence Koen, who teaches mathematics at Southeast High School in Springfield, Illinois, chose in September to take unpaid leave rather than show proof of vaccination or get tested weekly for Covid-19, as required under a state mandate for public education workers.Since then, she has waged a public campaign of defiance against the rule, even as she faced disciplinary hearings and the possibility of termination.“What brought me to this decision is that I’m a big fan of liberties and freedom in the country and personal rights,”...
EDUCATION
JustFactsJack

Biden Administration Collects Gun-Owner Data

According to internal Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms documents, the Biden administration has accumulated records of 54 million U.S. gun owners in the last year and is poised to change gun regulations to ensure that information on gun-owning Americans ends up in the federal government's hands.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Police Brutality#Police Departments#The Dlf Party#Mpd#Twin Cities#Republican
96.5 KVKI

Louisiana AG Explains Why the Courts Will Shoot Down Biden Vaccine Mandate

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry talks about the mounting legal challenges to Joe Biden's nationwide vaccination mandate aimed at American businesses. In fact, the AG is taking the President to court, calling the order unconstitutional. The Biden administration announced this week that its previously announced vaccine rules applying to private...
LAW
CBS DFW

Gov. Greg Abbott Signs Bill Allocating Federal COVID-19 Relief Funds For Texans

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Governor Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 8 into law on Monday, Nov. 8, allocating the nearly $16 billion federal American Rescue Plan Act funding awarded to the State of Texas earlier this year. SB 8 allocated critical funding for various state resources and programs, the governor’s office said in a news release. That funding includes: $7.2 billion to the Unemployment Compensation Fund to pay back outstanding advances and to bring the balance of the fund to the statutory floor $500.475 million for broadband infrastructure $150 million for the deployment and reliable operations of next generation 911 service including equipment and administration...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

‘QAnon Shaman’ quotes Forrest Gump in court request for light sentence that is riddled with errors

Conspiracy theorist Jacob Chansley, popularly known as “QAnon Shaman,” quoted Forrest Gump in his latest memo requesting that the time he has already spent in jail be considered as his sentence.The memo was Chansley’s fifth plea for freedom ahead of his sentencing next week for participating in the US Capitol Hill riots on 6 January. He pleaded guilty to the charge of obstruction of an official proceeding for his role in September. He is set to be sentenced on 17 November. Sentencing guidelines suggest that he may face between 41 to 51 months in prison.The 23-page sentencing memo filed...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Austin

Delta-8 is legal in Texas after judge blocks state from criminalizing the cannabis extract

*Editor's Note* This story's headline has been edited for length. "Delta-8 is legal in Texas — for now — after Travis County judge blocks state from criminalizing the cannabis extract" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
TEXAS STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Former Allegheny County police superintendent dies

ALLEGHENY COUNTY — Allegheny County announced the death of former County Police Superintendent Charles Moffatt Sunday morning. Moffatt retired as superintendent in March 2016 following a 48-year career in law enforcement, and after nearly 50 years of continuous service to the county and its residents. He served as superintendent for 12 years, after serving with the Pittsburgh Police for 36 years.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
10TV

Ohio AG ‘glad’ over court stay on federal vaccine mandate

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio’s Attorney General says he is ‘glad’ with a Louisiana federal court ruling Saturday to temporarily freeze President Joe Biden’s vaccination requirement for businesses with 100 or more workers. The mandate was set to go into effect on Jan. 4. “We're very excited,” Yost told 10TV. “This...
OHIO STATE
Grist

In a first, the Justice Department will investigate whether Alabama’s sewage crisis violates civil rights

In a first-of-its-kind investigation, on Tuesday the U.S. Department of Justice, or DOJ, announced an environmental justice probe into wastewater management and infectious disease programs managed by the Alabama Department of Public Health as well as the health department of the state’s Lowndes County. The historic investigation is centered on the widely-chronicled wastewater overflow problems in Lowndes County and the surrounding Black Belt region, which has led to sewage inundating the yards of predominantly Black residents for years.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy