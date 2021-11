Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva continues to slam the county board of Supervisor’s COVID vaccine mandate, saying it could cost his department nearly 4,000 employees. The Sheriff says “they worship at the altar of wokism and they don’t understand that their own community is saying no, we want to see deputies on the street. We want to see reform where reform can be made but not take the cops away from the streets – that’s the last thing they want to see”

