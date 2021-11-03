1 confirmed dead in aircraft crash in Shafter

This story has been updated. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man who was killed last month at Riverview Park in Oildale has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. The man has been identified as Stanely Evans, 44, of Bakersfield, according to the coroner. He died from stab wounds and died at the scene. […]

