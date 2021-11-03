1 confirmed dead in aircraft crash in Shafter

Related
Married couple killed at residence in southeast Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating the deaths of a married couple in southeast Bakersfield, according to BPD. On Nov. 8 police were call out to Lotus Lane just south of E Casa Loma Drive for reports of a “unknown situation” around 9:15 p.m., according to the department. When officers arrived […]
Fire breaks out in abandoned building in southeast Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Fire crews knocked down a large structure fire at what appeared to be an abandoned house Monday night. The fire broke out around 10 p.m. on Texas Street in Southeast Bakersfield. Video shows a firefighter forcing his way through a side gate to get to the flames. The fire was put […]
Pedestrian killed in southwest Bakersfield collision identified
This story has been updated as of Nov. 8. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 40-year-old man killed after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night in southwest Bakersfield has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. The man has has been identified as Xavier Spain Kennedy, 40, of Bakersfield. He was pronounced dead at […]
1 dead in early morning collision on Hwy 58 near Edwards AFB
This story has been update as of Nov. 8. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner has identified the man killed in a crash on Highway 58 near Edwards Airforce Base on Nov. 5. The man has been identified as Benly Nic Nanthavong, 27, of Stockton. The collision was reported just before 2:45 a.m. […]
At least 1 dead in crash on Old River Road near Maricopa Highway
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person has died in a crash on Old River and Valpredo Road near Maricopa Highway on Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash happened at about 6:15 p.m., according to CHP. We will update this story as we learn more information.
Pedestrian fatalities highest in past five years
This year Kern County has reached its highest number of pedestrians killed in traffic incidents since 17 News started its count in 2016. There have been 43 pedestrians killed this year in Kern County, not including bicyclists. By our count 2017 had the second highest count with 42 and 2018 had the least with 20 […]
Motorcyclist suffers major injuries after accident on Hwy 99, lane 1 closed
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officials with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) confirmed a motorcyclist suffered major injuries due to an accident on the southbound side of Highway 99 south of 7th Standard Road near Highway 65. According to CHP, lane 1 of Highway 99 is closed. According to CHP, a part fell off the truck […]
Convicted felon tased, arrested in Tulare
TULARE, Calif. (KGET) — The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office arrested a convicted felon who tried to evade police after resisting arrest from a traffic stop on Monday. At around 7:30 p.m., TCSO deputies stopped Sandoval-Noriega, 28, for driving a truck with no license plates. The deputies learned Sandoval-Noriega had a suspended license and they found […]
Woman missing under suspicious circumstances found
This story was originally published on Nov. 8 and has since been edited with updates. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police officers found Patricia Quevedo on Tuesday unharmed. Quevedo has been missing since Monday night. BPD searching for missing woman considered at-risk due to suspicious circumstances BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is […]
Woman killed in rollover crash in north Bakersfield identified
This story has been updated as of Nov. 8. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The identity of the driver killed in a rollover crash Sunday night on Golden State Highway has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. The driver was identified as Shonti Jessica Pimentel, 45, of Bakersfield. She died at the scene. Pimentel […]
Man found dead near baseball field in Oildale
This story has been updated. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man who was killed last month at Riverview Park in Oildale has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. The man has been identified as Stanely Evans, 44, of Bakersfield, according to the coroner. He died from stab wounds and died at the scene. […]
Man arrested in south Bakersfield shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An arrest has been made in a shooting that occurred early Saturday in south Bakersfield. Police arrested Jason Sanders, 40, of Bakersfield on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, being a felon in possession of a firearm and related offenses, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. The shooting happened around […]
Fresno County correctional officer dies from COVID-19 complications, deputies say
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Fresno County correctional officer who contracted COVID-19 at work last month has passed away according to Fresno County sheriff officials. Authorities say 52-year-old Fresno County Correctional Officer Juan Cruz passed away in the hospital on Nov. 5 and had been hospitalized due to COVID-19 since Oct. 13, 2021. Officials […]
Man arrested in shooting at Culichi Town restaurant, police say
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man fired shots into the Culichi Town restaurant on White Lane on Sunday and led officers on a chase that ended in a field southwest of Lerdo Highway and Highway 65, police said. A loaded gun was found inside the vehicle of Francisco Salas, 29, police said. He was identified […]
Kern Public Health reports 314 new COVID-19 cases
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 314 new COVID-19 cases today. Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 152,732 cases and 1,706 deaths. The department says 47,238 residents have recovered and 95,183 are presumed recovered. An additional 8,510 people are isolating at home. The state is reporting that 227 […]
Lawsuit in BPD shooting of man with pellet gun set for trial next year
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In August 2018, a Bakersfield police officer responding to a domestic violence call fatally shot 21-year-old Christopher Okamoto, who police said answered the door armed with a gun. The weapon, initially believed to be a firearm, turned out to be a pellet gun. A Bakersfield Police Department review board ruled the […]
Board of Supervisors gives green light for Northwest cemetery; denies residents’ appeal
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The battle against a Northwest Bakersfield Cemetery continued today as county supervisors considered an appeal by residents. The only thing dead here is those who will now call this new cemetery home, as plans to move forward with the development of the only Catholic cemetery in Bakersfield will proceed. “It could […]
Man wanted for throwing sidewalk sign through glass door at gas station
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department has asked the community for help identifying a man who broke glass doors at a local gas station. The incident happened on Oct. 2 at the Chevron Gas Station on H Street in Downtown Bakersfield. The man had a disagreement with the store clerk and threw a […]
Dispose of e-waste and get a COVID-19 vaccine in one stop
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern Medical and the Westchester Kiwanis Club is teaming up to host an event where you can get a COVID-19 vaccine and dispose of your e-waste at in the same place. The event will take place at the Kern Medical Columbus Clinic at 1111 Columbus Street on Nov. 20. You can […]
POLL RESULTS: Were supervisors right to approve the new cemetery in northwest Bakersfield?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — County supervisors heard an appeal regarding development plans for a proposed cemetery in Northwest Bakersfield Tuesday. A group of residents near the proposed site — southeast of Vega Meadows Road, just off Santa Fe Way — has been battling the decision for months. Some are concerned that they were not consulted […]
