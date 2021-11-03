Brazilians resign to remote work monitoring

Plus, Cookie Theft allows easy YouTube takeovers, and the FBI warns the public of unemployment scams. Forrester has released its annual prediction guide, in which it anticipates that 2022 will see an increased demand from employees to work remotely, so much so that 30% of the companies that don’t support remote working will see their staff’s resignation rates rise to 2.5%. The guide, called Predictions 2022: Disruptive Forces Necessitate Bold Decisions, also suggests that the 50% of U.S. adults who “regularly make purchases from brands that align with their personal values” will drive “10 big mainstream brands” to change the way they work. Forrester predicts customer demand for brands to commit to certain ESG values (environmental, social, and governance) “will only grow stronger.”

TV & VIDEOS ・ 11 DAYS AGO