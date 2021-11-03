State waiting for federal review of mortgage relief program

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The state’s rent-relief program has helped hundreds of thousands of Texans facing pandemic-related hardships, but today it closed its application portal because applications have exceeded all funds available. If you or someone you know needs help, there are other avenues to assistance. “Really there’s more evictions happening now than there were before COVID,” said Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas supervising attorney Dominic Ribaudo. “We’re seeing everyone from small apartment complexes to high-rise apartments.” Ribaudo provides free legal assistance to people struggling with pandemic-related problems and has been busy with eviction hearings. “So under the current Supreme Court order, if both parties...

TEXAS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO