State waiting for federal review of mortgage relief program

By Sentinel staff
wrangellsentinel.com
 6 days ago

The state has submitted for review its plan to spend $50 million in federal funds to help homeowners financially...

www.wrangellsentinel.com

bostonagentmagazine.com

Affordable home supply jumps as mortgage forbearance programs end

The supply of affordable homes on the market rose a record 13% in the third quarter as mortgage forbearance programs ended, prompting low-cost homeowners to put their properties on the market, according to a recent Redfin report. Taking residential properties across the country and dividing them into five price tiers...
REAL ESTATE
stateofreform.com

Virginia health plans support state reinsurance program, but concerned by federal uncertainty

November marked the end of the public comment period on a draft of the Commonwealth’s 1332 State Innovation Waiver application, which would create a Virginia reinsurance program and could reduce premiums by 15.6%, according to an analysis by the Bureau of Insurance (BOI). Several organizations, including Kaiser Permanente and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, submitted statements in support of the reinsurance program, but outlined areas of potential improvement — particularly around the uncertain impact of federal programs and the waiver timeline.
HEALTH
wrangellsentinel.com

Borough ready to resume utility collections

The finance department has decided the borough will resume collection efforts and possibly power disconnects for severely delinquent residential utility customers after COVID-era payment moratoriums and grace periods have ended. Though a state moratorium on utility shutoffs expired a year ago, the borough instituted its own grace period, said Finance...
ECONOMY
wrangellsentinel.com

Now is the time to create a state ferry corporation

There has been a concentrated effort the past few years to develop a long-term solution to the many problems of our ferry system. The effort has been led by the Alaska Department of Transportation. The department has hired several consulting firms over the years including the Spaulding Group, McDowell Group, Northern Economics and the governor's “reshaping work group,” at a cost to the state of several hundred thousand dollars.
POLITICS
Goshen News

Plan for federal COVID relief spending approved

GOSHEN — Elkhart County leaders have a general plan in place for how to disperse federal COVID-19 relief money locally. During their meeting Monday, the county commissioners approved amending the ordinance that created a fund for receiving the money and then distributing it. The county was allotted $40 million over...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
Business Monthly

Pittman, AAEDC launch disaster relief program

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman announced the VOLT Disaster Recovery Relief Program, an initiative to help businesses recover from the damage and pause in operations sustained as a result of the storm and coastal flooding that impacted Anne Arundel County on Oct. 29-30. The program will be managed by...
BUSINESS
East Bay Times

Berkeley to use federal COVID relief money to sustain marina

BERKELEY — City officials are attempting to craft a remedial plan to keep the Berkeley Marina afloat beyond next year, when its reserve funds could otherwise dry up because of a pandemic-induced business slump and a temporary crime surge, according to budget analysts. To replenish the marina’s funding, the City...
BERKELEY, CA
Columbia Missourian

ARPA Recap: The tangled conversation about federal COVID-19 relief

Almost eight months after President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), the city of Columbia still continues to deliberate on its plan for using those funds. For months, stretching from spring through three formal city budget hearings, the City Council heard a range of ideas from the public about how to allocate the funds. They also opened the floor to complaints that decision-making on the funds was not properly founded in current data and that core constituencies had not been consulted.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
CBS DFW

Texas No Longer Taking Applications For Rent-Relief Program

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The state’s rent-relief program has helped hundreds of thousands of Texans facing pandemic-related hardships, but today it closed its application portal because applications have exceeded all funds available. If you or someone you know needs help, there are other avenues to assistance. “Really there’s more evictions happening now than there were before COVID,” said Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas supervising attorney Dominic Ribaudo. “We’re seeing everyone from small apartment complexes to high-rise apartments.” Ribaudo provides free legal assistance to people struggling with pandemic-related problems and has been busy with eviction hearings. “So under the current Supreme Court order, if both parties...
TEXAS STATE
myrgv.com

Texas halts rent funds; State’s relief program cites major demand

Texas shut the door on a massive program to help struggling households make rent and keep the lights on during the COVID-19 pandemic — months before it was expected to run out of money, according to one lawmaker. At 5 p.m. Friday, the state agency that runs the Texas Rent...
TEXAS STATE
Morro Bay Life News

CalOSBA Begins Microbusiness COVID-19 Relief Grant Program

SACRAMENTO — California Office of the Small Business Advocate (CalOSBA), part of the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz), announced that it is now accepting applications from California county governments to administer the California Microbusiness COVID-19 Relief Grant Program (MBCRG). CalOSBA will conduct no more than two rounds for grant administrators, with this first round open only to county governments. The application period is open from October 11, until November 18.
SMALL BUSINESS
NJBIZ

NJ adds $10M to Sustain and Serve restaurant relief program

The state is adding another $10 million to a program that pays struggling restaurants to prepare meals for some of New Jersey’s neediest residents, the Murphy administration announced Nov. 5. These new funds will bring the total state contribution to the Sustain and Serve program to nearly $45 million. Under...
NEWARK, NJ
kyma.com

Water Assistance Program to provide financial relief for Arizonan families

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On November 4, The Arizona Department of Economic Security (DES) announced the launch of the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP), which will provide relief for families. The program is planned to help Arizonan families avoid shutoffs and disconnections by giving up $1,800 in-water...
ARIZONA STATE
kentreporter.com

Kent’s ShoWare Center to get additional $1.5 million in federal relief

The city of Kent will get another $1.52 million in federal relief for the accesso ShoWare Center due to the impact of COVID-19. The city-owned arena received $3.1 million earlier this year from the U.S. Small Business Administration for the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant for emergency assistance for venues impacted between March 1, 2020 and Dec. 31, 2021. The funds are part of the American Rescue Plan Act approved by Congress.
KENT, WA
Sun-Journal

Oxford considers uses for federal COVID-19 relief money

OXFORD — Town Manager Adam Garland asked selectmen Thursday to consider how to spend $411,000 from the federal coronavirus relief bill. So far, the town has received a little more than half of its allocated $411,000. Garland suggested replacing lost revenue from 2020, which exceeded $400,000, and expanding broadband internet...
OXFORD, ME
newschannel6now.com

What the end of the Texas Rent Relief Program means for Texoma

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With the end of the Texas Rent Relief Program in sight, Texoma residents will have to start looking for other avenues for rental assistance. The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) announced Thursday that no new applications or funding requests for the Texas Rent Relief program would be accepted after this week. TDHCA attributed the closure to the fact that the total requests for assistance exceed the Texas Rent Relief funds.
WICHITA FALLS, TX

