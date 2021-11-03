Assembly approves funds for water treatment upgrade

DENVER (CBS4) – At their regularly scheduled meeting, the Denver City Council approved Mayor Michael Hancock’s proposed 2022 budget. It includes nearly $1.5 billion which would be combined with the city’s allocation of funding from the American Rescue Plan. Hancock says it would support the city’s economic recovery, efforts to create affordable housing and targeted crime prevention, among other investments. (credit: CBS) More than $200 million will go to transportation and mobility and parks and recreation. Nearly $25 million is set to improve the city’s climate initiatives like improving infrastructure, expanding electric vehicle carshare programs to more communities and solar carports. “As our recovery from the public health and economic crisis caused by the global pandemic moves forward, these investments will not only restore services that were scaled back due to COVID, they will help our residents economically, support our neighborhoods and advance an economy that works for everyone,” said Hancock.

