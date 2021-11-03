CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile County, AL

UPDATE: Shootout on one of Mobile’s busiest roads

By Carey Cox
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e3SfX_0clc04UY00

UPDATE (2:28 p.m.): Mobile Public Information Officer Katrina Frazier says two vehicles came to a stop on Dauphin Street and I-65 and began shooting at one another. A Mobile County sheriff’s deputy was in the area and heard the shots and followed a blue car to Spring Hill Avenue, where a male gunshot victim was found in the car.

There were no other injuries at the initial site of the shooting, but a white Honda sedan had a bullet hole in its driver’s side back door. Frazier said the person in the car had nothing to do with the shooting.

“We have to come together. All of this senseless shooting has to stop because we have innocent people caught in the gunfire. This is not the way we as Mobilians live,” Frazier said.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police have responded to a possible shooting on Dauphin Street at I-65.

Police responded just before 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3. Mobile County Sheriff’s Office deputies were on the scene as well.

Mobile police were seen placing at least 13 evidence markers in the road. A white Honda had at least one bullet hole in its driver-side door.

Car shot multiple times, Mobile Police on Spring Hill Ave. near I-65

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

