Library celebrates a century as a place to get lost in a book

For many years, former Academy Archivist Ed Desrochers ’45 (Hon.) read letters from the Academy’s holdings as part of the orientation program for new students. These included a three-letter sequence from a new student, the first of which expressed terrible homesickness and how much he missed his family. By the third letter, written about two weeks after the first, there was a different sentiment, as it ended with, “Tell Papa that if he thinks I am homesick, he is very much mistaken, for I wouldn’t go home for anything, until vacation.” One fall, at the end of the program, a young man stayed behind, approached Desrochers and said, “Thank you for reading those letters. Until I heard them, I thought I was the only kid who felt that way. I think I can make it now.”

