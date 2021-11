Along with SpaceX, Amazon was one of the companies that sought permission to put a constellation of satellites into orbit to deliver broadband Internet service around the globe. Delivering broadband Internet connectivity from orbit is an ideal method of bringing Internet connectivity to parts of the US that aren’t served by broadband today. However, in many parts of the US, broadband speeds are extremely slow, and there is only one carrier meaning no competition typically leading to higher prices and slower speeds. Satellite broadband also adds more competition for underserved areas.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO