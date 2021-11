In less than six weeks, a derisively tongue-in-cheek chant has taken over the United States, from sports stadiums to the halls of Congress -- "Let's go Brandon!" The dig at President Joe Biden started during a television interview with NASCAR driver Brandon Brown. After winning a race in Alabama on October 2, the 28-year-old was speaking to an NBC reporter when the crowd began to chant. Raising her voice in order to be heard, the reporter said: "As you can hear the chants from the crowd: Let's go Brandon!" In fact, the crowd could clearly be heard chanting, "Fuck Joe Biden!"

