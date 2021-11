How fast can this incredible hearse get with a gigantic forged turbocharged V8 and tons of power?. Many of us fear the grave over anything else in this world. However, it's hard to imagine that anyone within the car community would oppose being carried out of this world on the back of this wicked high-horsepower Chevy hearse. Sporting the unassuming and "squishy" body of a 1996 Chevrolet Caprice hearse with an insane powertrain under the hood, this thing can do some damage at the race track. Without a doubt, any opposition willing enough to challenge this car may indeed end up in the back of it as it shoots from 0-60 in just 2.26 seconds. So how does the vehicle achieve such an incredible time?

