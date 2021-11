In fall 2021, Hulu dropped one of its most successful comedies to date with Only Murders in the Building. The show co-created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman (Looking, Grace and Frankie) follows the unlikely friendship of three lonely New Yorkers (played by Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez) who live in the same Upper West Side building and come together to create a podcast and solve a murder when another one of the neighbors winds up mysteriously dead. With elements of true crime, comedy, and some very sweet, wholesome chemistry among the leads, it found its way into many people's hearts (and made many jealous that they, too, can't solve mysteries with Charles, Mabel, and Oliver).

