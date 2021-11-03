CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Pentagon review finds no violation of law in drone strike that killed 10 Afghan civilians

By Zachary Basu
Axios
Axios
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An independent Pentagon investigation into the U.S. drone strike that mistakenly killed 10 Afghan civilians on Aug. 29 did not find evidence of criminal negligence or violation of law, according to the official tapped to lead the review. The big picture: The botched operation was the result of "execution...

www.axios.com

Comments / 0

Related
Slate

Why Won’t the Biden Administration Release Its Kabul Civilian Drone Strike Report?

On Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, the Defense Department announced that it had completed its investigation into the Aug. 29, 2021 drone strike that killed 10 civilians, including seven children, in Kabul. The report itself remains classified. The official single-page fact sheet asserts that although there is no basis for criminal proceedings, authorities are continuing to explore the prospect of “accountability.” Within a day, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin endorsed the report. The bottom line, as far as the Pentagon is concerned, is that the drone strike, undertaken as a defensive measure, was an unfortunate “honest mistake”– an operational mishap – and that no criminal conduct, under either military law or the law of war, was involved. The United States is making financial payments to the affected families and is reportedly expediting visas to permit survivors and relatives to get out of Afghanistan and enter the United States.
MILITARY
aerotechnews.com

Air Force IG investigation into deadly Kabl drone strike finds errors

On Aug. 29, 2021, amidst the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, the world watched as a drone strike hit a vehicle. It would later emerge that the strike killed three Afghan adults and seven children. At the time, U.S. personnel mistakenly thought the Toyota Carollo was operated by ISIS-K intended to target evacuees and military forces with explosives at the Hamid Karzai International Airport.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Pramila Jayapal
MSNBC

Pentagon reveals new details of Kabul drone strike

The Pentagon has revealed new details of the Kabul drone strike in August 2020 during the Afghanistan withdrawl, and announced that they have found no violation of law in the strike that killed ten innocent civilians, including an aid worker and his family members. Defense One Senior Pentagon Reporter Tara Copp joins to discuss. Nov. 3, 2021.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pentagon#Nuclear Strike#Nuclear Warheads#Nuclear Force#Afghan#The Air Force#Joint Chiefs Of Staff#The New York Times#Washington Post
wmleader.com

Air Force watchdog finds no wrongdoing in Afghan drone strike

An August drone strike that killed a US-linked aid worker and nine members of his family in Afghanistan was “regrettable” and plagued by “execution errors,” but was not the result of misconduct or negligence, the Air Force’s inspector general announced Wednesday. Lt. Gen. Sami D. Said told reporters at the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
Country
China
abc17news.com

Images of vulnerable Afghans removed from Pentagon website

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon says it has temporarily removed from its visual information website tens of thousands of photo and video images of Afghans who supported the U.S. war effort and who may be vulnerable to retaliation by the Taliban. Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said he made the decision to remove from publicly accessible Defense Department platforms — starting in August during the U.S.-led evacuation — all imagery that shows the faces or other identifiable features of vulnerable Afghans. Kirby said 124,000 photos and 17,000 videos were removed and archived on the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service. He said they will be reposted later.
MILITARY
Axios

Exclusive: U.S. will speed COVID vaccines to conflict zones

The Biden administration is set to announce today that it has brokered a deal to get more doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine into conflict zones around the world, a senior White House official tells Axios. Why it matters: Getting the rest of the world vaccinated will save...
PUBLIC HEALTH
thedrive

Hundreds Of South Korean And U.S. Warplanes Are Conducting A Secretive Exercise In Korea

The unpublicized maneuvers are being staged in the wake of a spate of potentially destabilizing missile developments on the peninsula. Amid a simmering ‘missile race’ on the Korean peninsula, South Korea and the United States are running a large-scale air exercise in the region, with around 200 aircraft reportedly involved. The maneuvers represent a return to the large-scale collaboration of this kind between the two nations that was scaled back dramatically as Washington attempted to negotiate with North Korea about its nuclear weapons program. However, with more recent hopes that Pyongyang might resume talks, the current exercise is being run without any media fanfare. North Korea, for its part, has traditionally complained about these kinds of exercises, whatever the scale.
MILITARY
Washington Post

A year later, an obviously illegal campaign stunt is determined to have been illegal

You have to imagine that it isn’t cheap to maintain the White House. It’s a large mansion, with countless historical items and a large staff. It is a manifestation of the power of the presidency, so it is well-tended and (generally) well-kept. Although it constitutes only a small part of the federal government’s overall spending, its upkeep is nonetheless covered by American taxpayers.
U.S. POLITICS
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
65K+
Followers
28K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy