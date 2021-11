Tucker is approximately 2.5-year-old hound mix, he loves to play and getting pets and snuggles. He needs a home where he can let out all his energy. Tessie is approximately 2 years old, who is looking for her forever home. She is great with other cats and can be either an indoor or indoor/outdoor cat. For more information, call the Park County Animal Shelter, (307) 587-5110. (PCAS photos)

PARK COUNTY, WY ・ 13 DAYS AGO