CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 124 – Purdue Men’s Basketball Preview

FOX59
FOX59
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gf7uz_0clbyTCG00

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue Men’s Basketball season is days away and excitement, along with expectations may be as high as they’ve ever been.

With preseason top-10 rankings all-around and several preseason accolades for Trevion Williams and Jaden Ivey , the consensus is that this could be the year that Coach Matt Painter and the Boilers finally reach that elusive Final 4.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, FOX59’s Adam Bartels talks with the voices of Purdue Basketball, Rob Blackman and Bobby Riddell about the season ahead, the hype, expectations, and more!

Follow the Full Steam Ahead podcast on Twitter, @fullsteampod , and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your phone or tablet.

Watch the interview at the top of this article, and or listen to this episode below.

You can also listen to, subscribe, like, and/or comment on the podcasts on the following platforms

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX59

Stefanovic paces No. 7 Purdue in 96-67 win over Bellarmine

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Sasha Stefanovic made 5 of 6 3-pointers and finished with 23 points to lead No. 7 Purdue past Bellarmine 96-67 on Tuesday night. Zach Edey added 16 points, Isaiah Thompson had 15 points, Brandon Newman 14 and Jaden Ivey 11 for the Boilermakers. C.J. Fleming and Dylan Penn each scored […]
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

No masks, no limit on crowd size for Butler indoor athletics

INDIANAPOLIS — College basketball is back and looks different than it did last season. Across the country many crowds have returned in full capacity without masks. This is the case at Butler University, as fans at Hinkle Fieldhouse can now pack the stands again and are not required to wear face coverings. “I’m freaking pumped,” […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Harris scores 16 to carry Butler over IUPUI 56-47

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Chuck Harris had 16 points as Butler beat IUPUI 56-47 on Tuesday night in a season opener. Jayden Taylor had 12 points for Butler. Bryce Nze and Simas Lukosius each had seven rebounds. B.J. Maxwell had 14 points for the Jaguars.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
964K+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy