CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Four things to know about Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love with Aaron Rodgers out due to COVID-19

By Lorenzo Reyes, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago

With Aaron Rodgers testing positive for COVID-19 and set to miss Sunday's pivotal game against the reigning AFC champions , all eyes now turn to Green Bay Packers backup quarterback Jordan Love.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur confirmed Wednesday that Love will be starting in place of Rodgers Sunday afternoon against the Kansas City Chiefs, in what will be his first career regular-season start.

Love, who just celebrated his 23rd birthday on Tuesday, is in his second season in the NFL, though he was inactive for every game last season. This year, however, because Rodgers was absent from the majority of the team's offseason workout program, Love practiced with the first team much more than he otherwise would have.

"Definitely a comfort level in terms of being able to spit out play calls and the whole operation," LaFleur said of Love's experience this offseason. "Now, it's going to come down to his ability to execute."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DyKrk_0clbyRQo00
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love warms up before a game against the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 28. Mark J. Rebilas, USA TODAY Sports

Here are four things you should know about Jordan Love.

Love was Green Bay's 2020 first-round pick

At a time when Rodgers was looking for the Packers to add more weapons to Green Bay's roster, the Packers selected Love with the No. 26 pick in the 2020 NFL draft. Love played at Utah State, which was the only FBS program to offer him a scholarship out of Liberty High School in Bakersfield, Calif.

In three seasons with the Aggies, Love completed 61.2% of his passes for 8,600 yards, 60 touchdowns and 29 interceptions. Love also added nine rushing touchdowns and 403 rushing yards on 170 carries. He redshirted his freshman season.

Love's passing yards totals, completions (689) and attempts (1,125) each rank second in Utah State program history and his passing touchdown mark is tied for second.

Love became only the ninth quarterback in Packers history and just the fourth since the 1970 merger to be picked in the first round.

RODGERS: QB isn't vaccinated, but did he break NFL COVID-19 protocols?

NFL COVID RULES: What protocols must Rodgers follow, and when could he come back?

Love has already appeared in two games this year

In Green Bay's 38-3 blowout loss in the season opener against the New Orleans Saints, Love replaced Rodgers in garbage time. He played 15 snaps and completed five of his seven passing attempts for 68 yards. He lost a fumble, however, on a strip sack after he had driven the Packers down the field to the Saints' five-yard line.

Then, the following week, in a 35-17 victory over the Detroit Lions , Love entered the game for Green Bay's final drive, though all he did was kneel the ball to kill the clock.

Extended action in preseason

Because Love was made inactive for both of Green Bay's preseason games last year, the first time he stepped onto an NFL field as a player was in the 2021 preseason opener against the Houston Texans. Green Bay lost that game, 26-7, but Love was responsible for the team's only touchdown .

He completed 12-of-17 passes (70.6%) for 122 yards with one touchdown — on a 22-yard screen play to rookie running back Kylin Hill — and took one sack. In his only other preseason appearance, he again played reasonably well, completing 12 o 18 throws for 149 yards, but threw an interception in a 19-0 loss against the Buffalo Bills.

He missed Green Bay's second preseason game, against the New York Jets, because of a right rotator cuff strain .

Does his game translate?

Because the sample size is still so small, several unknowns remain about Love's game and how it translates to the NFL; Love only participated in 14 training camp practices this year, missing four because of the shoulder injury.

He has the size (6-foot-4 and 219 pounds) and some of the physical traits desired in the position. But regular-season action will be the true barometer for Green Bay's chances Sunday against Kansas City and Love's prospects as a reliable starting quarterback. Though Kansas City's defense ranks at or near the bottom in most major categories, Love will need to answer two particular questions on Sunday: the deep pass and third down.

According to training camp practice stats compiled by PackersNews , Love threw roughly 200 passes in 11-on-11 action and completed just over 60% of them, throwing six interceptions and eight touchdown passes.

On third-down throws, those completion percentage numbers plummeted, with Love connecting on only about 40% of his attempts in such situations. Only 14 of those 36 third-down completions in practice resulted in first downs.

During the two preseason games, Love threw 11 passes on third downs. Four of them moved the chains.

Love's longest completion in his two preseason games was a 34-yard pass to tight end Jace Sternberger against the Texans.

On the play, a third-and-9 from a clean but tight pocket, Sternberger slipped past a Houston linebacker and Love connected with him down the right seam, though the pass was just a touch behind Sternberger. Still, it was accurate and the right read and extended the drive.

But Love's only interception of the preseason came on a deep pass he shouldn't have thrown. On a play-action rollout against the Bills, Love stumbled. When the Buffalo pass rush bore down on him, he lofted a deep ball off his back foot that landed in the end zone and into the hands of Bills safety Micah Hyde.

It's reasonable to expect a dropoff when Love suits up for the Packers, especially in the deep passing game, where Rodgers is one of the league's most accurate and capable downfield throwers. Against the Chiefs, Love will need to show that when he takes his chances, they're placed in a spot where his receivers can make plays.

“The most important thing for any young quarterback, especially for ‘J,’ is the footwork,” Rodgers said of Love in August. “And when he throws a ball on time, he's a very accurate quarterback. You know if there's any type of clutter with progression, or read or whatever, for any of us, any quarterback, when you're not throwing the ball in rhythm, it becomes more difficult to be accurate and be effective.

“He just needs to trust his footwork and go out and play in rhythm.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Four things to know about Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love with Aaron Rodgers out due to COVID-19

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Danica Patrick Now

With Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers making headlines this week for some not-so-great reasons, many have taken to social media to discuss his ex-girlfriends. Rodgers, who is currently engaged to actress Shailene Woodley, had some notable relationships with actress Olivia Munn and race car driver Danica Patrick. The Packers...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw’s Comment On Aaron Rodgers Going Viral

Aaron Rodgers has faced a lot of criticism from many different people over the course of the past week. Sunday morning, a longtime NFL quarterback joined in. Former Pittsburgh Steelers star quarterback turned FOX broadcaster Terry Bradshaw had a blunt message for Rodgers on Sunday morning. Rodgers, who is out...
NFL
The Spun

Michael Irvin Has A 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers

Legendary former NFL wide receiver and current analyst Michael Irvin had some stern words for Aaron Rodgers on his podcast this afternoon. Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 today and because he is unvaccinated, he’ll have to sit 10 days, at minimum. The Green Bay Packers star had previously indicated he was vaccinated during the summer, though he used the word “immunized” to perhaps create some leeway.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Kylin Hill
CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals one team he would never play for if he ever leaves Green Bay

With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Announces Significant Contract Decision

Aaron Rodgers announced a significant contract move on Monday. Don’t worry, though, Packers fans, it doesn’t have anything to do with his future in Green Bay. Instead, it has to do with how he’s getting paid. Rodgers, who’s carrying a cap hit of $27,073,568, announced on Monday afternoon that he...
NFL
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Uses 2 Words To Describe Aaron Rodgers

We can now add Stephen A. Smith to the list of sports analysts who aren’t happy with Aaron Rodgers after last week’s fiasco. Rodgers went onto Pat McAfee’s show on Friday after he tested positive for COVID-19 to explain why he’s not vaccinated which caused a huge uproar on social media.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#American Football#Afc#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Arizona Cardinals#Usa Today Sports#Green Bay#Utah State#Fbs#Liberty High School#Aggies
NBC Sports

Aaron Rodgers gets a 90-day break from COVID testing, “close contact” rules

The good news, if there is any, for the Packers arising from the positive COVID test generated by quarterback Aaron Rodgers is that, for 90 days after his positive test, the previously secretly unvaccinated quarterback won’t have to be tested. That’s one of the aspects of the joint NFL-NFLPA COVID protocols about which the delicate genius surely won’t be complaining.
NFL
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers News

The Green Bay Packers learned on Wednesday that starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers will miss Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The 2020 MVP tested positive for COVID-19 and is not vaccinated, meaning he’ll miss this weekend’s match-up and be forced to quarantine for the next 10 days. Although much...
NFL
Rolling Stone

Howard Stern on Aaron Rodgers: ‘They Should Throw Him Out of the League So Fast’

On the latest episode of The Howard Stern Show, the radio personality tore into Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers for his hesitancy to get vaccinated. Rodgers recently contracted the virus after informing reporters that he had been “immunized.” “If there was decency in this world, I would throw this guy out of the football league so fast,” said Stern, who launched the segment with a caveat that he isn’t a football fan, but recognizes Rodgers as a good player. “What he did to his fellow teammates. … But this fucking guy, they should throw him out of the league so...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Public Health
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
inquirer.com

Peyton and Eli Manning skipping ‘Monday Night Football’ this week after their curse claimed another NFL player

It looks like the Madden Curse has some competition, thanks to Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and his younger brother, Eli. Since the launch of their Monday Night Football alternate telecast this season on ESPN2, the Manning brothers have featured six current NFL players as guests. In every case, that player and his team have gone on to lose the following week — a notable streak in a league that’s often a prisoner to superstition.
NFL
windycitygridiron.com

Mario Edwards Jr. fined $9,522 for telling Aaron Rodgers to stop grabbing his facemask

During the first quarter of last Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr. was hit with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. On the play in question the referee threw the flag when he saw Edwards point at Packer quarterback Aaron Rodgers and talk to him in a stern fashion.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Stephen A. Smith has theory about how Aaron Rodgers got Covid-19

On Wednesday. news broke that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had not only tested positive for Covid-19 but he had never been vaccinated in the first place. While it remains unclear how Rodgers got the virus and there are plenty of questions regarding the way he’s handled himself in this situation, there are also lots of opinions out there about him.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Has 2 Words Of Advice For Joe Burrow

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers imparted valuable wisdom to Bengals second-year quarterback Joe Burrow after Sunday’s game. Rodgers joined the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the Packers’ thrilling overtime win over the Bengals on Sunday. He couldn’t say enough about how talented a quarterback Burrow is. Burrow’s competitive...
NFL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

296K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy