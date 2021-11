Depending on who you believe and what people you follow on social media, it sure looks like there might be more than one Spider-Man in the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home. For sure, there are multiple villains from multiple Spider-Man universes, including Doctor Octopus, Green Goblin, Electro, and Sandman. Since that’s the case, it only stands to reason that the previous movie Spider-Men might pop in for a cameo, although Marvel has not confirmed that fact, and the actors who would be involved like Andrew Garfield have all publicly denied it.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO