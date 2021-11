Last week was an unmitigated disaster. The writing was on the wall when Texas Tech blew a 2 score lead to push and immediately fired their coach. KANSAS even covered last week. Who could’ve imagined? I can promise I’m eager to flush it and start over. Anyway, I think we can all agree that last week’s slate of games were bad so there’s no way an 0-fer is happening again (gulp). It’s Halloween weekend which will always leave me weary of any college football spookiness. Proceed with caution, but we’ll get ourselves back on track.

