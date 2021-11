It's one thing to read about Brooklyn and yet another thing to visit the landmarks that have turned it into the stuff of literary legend. A new audio tour by the Brooklyn Public Library seeks to explore the lives of the characters and authors that call the borough home in fiction and in real life. From Patti Smith to Biggie Smalls, Howard Zinn to Tanwi Nandini Islam, the guide covers a total of 16 writers over eight miles of Brooklyn. You can also expect to stop at important public libraries the likes of Washington Irving and Clinton Hill, which, according to an official press release, "played an important role in the lives of the featured author[s]."

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO