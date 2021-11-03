Share Price Information for Escape Hunt (ESC)

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Monday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Argo Blockchain PLC - London-based cryptocurrency miner - Mines 167 bitcoin or equivalent in October, up from 165 in September. October revenue amounted to GBP7.2 million, compared to GBP5.5 million in September. "At the end of October, the company owned 2,128 bitcoin or bitcoin equivalent," Argo says. Says effective Monday, Colleen Sullivan resigns from non-executive post. "She has taken on a new career role that does not allow her to serve as a director for the company and her resignation is not the result of any disagreement with the management or board of the company," Argo says. In addition, Argo files registration statement with US Securities & Exchange Commission for proposed offering of 8.75% senior notes due 2026. Argo adds: "The company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, the construction of, and purchase of mining machines for, its Texas cryptocurrency mining facility and potentially acquisitions of, or investments in, complementary businesses in the cryptocurrency and blockchain technology industries." Bitcoin prices surged on Monday, though are just short of the USD66,975 record high. Argo tracked the price of the virtual currency higher, closing up 7.0% at 131.88 pence each in London on Monday.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO