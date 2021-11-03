CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Share Price Information for Escape Hunt (ESC)

 7 days ago

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA, NEW ZEALAND OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION...

www.lse.co.uk

Life Style Extra

Network International sells 50% of share in Transguard Cash

(Alliance News) - Network International Holdings PLC on Wednesday announced the sale of its 50% shareholding in Transguard Cash LLC to Transguard Group LLC for about USD74 million. Transguard Cash is a subsidiary of Transguard Group, a Dubai-based outsourcing company offering cash, security and manpower services. In 2020, Network International...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust (JMG)

Today the Company purchased into Treasury 50,000 Ordinary shares at 134.415 pence per share. Following the transaction the Company holds 143,676,833 ordinary shares in Treasury. The shares in issue less the total number of Treasury shares is 1,179,958,417. The Company will only re-issue shares held in treasury at a premium to net asset value.
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

Publication of Series Prospectus

The following Series Prospectus has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority and is available for viewing:. ERM Funding plc, Series Prospectus, dated 9 November 2021, in respect of Series 2021-1 under its equity release mortgage backed securities programme relating to the issuance of:. £170,230,000 Series 2021-1 Class A1 Mortgage...
ECONOMY
Life Style Extra

Marble Point Loan Financing Limited

Notification of Transaction by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs) Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in...
ECONOMY
Life Style Extra

Form 8.3 - Daily Mail & General Trust plc

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY. A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE. Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") (b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):. The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a...
ECONOMY
Life Style Extra

PCA of PDMR Share Purchase

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF REGULATION 11 OF THE MARKET ABUSE (AMENDMENT) (EU EXIT) REGULATIONS 2019/310. SulNOx Group Plc (the "Company" or "SulNOx") PCA of PDMR Share Purchase. (Aquis Stock Exchange: SNOX) 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated. a) Name.
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust Plc Share News (ANW)

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Tuesday and Monday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Sealand Capital Galaxy Ltd - Asia-focused digital investor that offers financial and strategic support to entrepreneurs - Secures two new brand engagement contracts. First is with Silllk Aromas Beauty in mainland China. Another is with Missguided Beauty in mainland China but also in Hong Kong and Macau. Also expands presence in Tmall, a Chinese-language website for online retail.
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

Member Info for TastySalmon

No communication from Management regarding sampling, now overdue by six weeks!. I checked and that most recent RNS from Management called "interim results" which explained the overdue results definitely still exists. Have you considered reading it?. Being disappointed with the progress and the lack of hype is one thing,...
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
South Africa
Life Style Extra

Member Info for CuriousM

Https://www.mining.com/gemfields-finds-largest-emerald-to-date-at-zambia-mine/. RE: UK 66m. EU 447m. INDIA 1.4B. WORLD 8B.20 Jun 2021 14:53. Last year they all talked about India and tried to get their test approved. Odx and ncyt got approval in few months but for gdr it took 8 months to get approval. Even after approval they haven’t managed to sell even a single test in India. It is a very complicated place to do business.
ECONOMY
Life Style Extra

DIRECTOR DEALINGS: Entain non-exec buys GBP150,000 in shares

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of share dealings by London-listed company directors and managers announced on Tuesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Entain PLC - Boston, Massachusetts-based sports betting firm - Non-Executive Mark Gregory buys 7,446 shares at 2,013.87 pence each, worth a total of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Stocks rise as investors eye US inflation data

(Alliance News) - Stock prices in London were higher at midday on Wednesday with investors opting to focus on positive company earnings against a backdrop of rising inflation, with US consumer prices due later in the afternoon. China released a report showing the prices paid at factory gates jumped by...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Biden infrastructure bill lifts industrial names

(Alliance News) - Stock prices in London were mixed at midday in London on Monday amid a lack of fresh drivers following a bumper set of central bank announcements and economic indicators last week. Some industrial shares were benefiting after the US infrastructure bill finally passed through Congress on Friday.
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

TRADING UPDATES: Argo mines more bitcoin; Seraphim Space invests

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Monday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Argo Blockchain PLC - London-based cryptocurrency miner - Mines 167 bitcoin or equivalent in October, up from 165 in September. October revenue amounted to GBP7.2 million, compared to GBP5.5 million in September. "At the end of October, the company owned 2,128 bitcoin or bitcoin equivalent," Argo says. Says effective Monday, Colleen Sullivan resigns from non-executive post. "She has taken on a new career role that does not allow her to serve as a director for the company and her resignation is not the result of any disagreement with the management or board of the company," Argo says. In addition, Argo files registration statement with US Securities & Exchange Commission for proposed offering of 8.75% senior notes due 2026. Argo adds: "The company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, the construction of, and purchase of mining machines for, its Texas cryptocurrency mining facility and potentially acquisitions of, or investments in, complementary businesses in the cryptocurrency and blockchain technology industries." Bitcoin prices surged on Monday, though are just short of the USD66,975 record high. Argo tracked the price of the virtual currency higher, closing up 7.0% at 131.88 pence each in London on Monday.
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

London close: Financials and resources drag FTSE lower

(Sharecast News) - London stocks closed below the waterline on Tuesday, as investors sifted through the latest US inflation reading, although AB Foods was on a tear after results. The FTSE 100 ended the session down 0.36% at 7,274.04, and the FTSE 250 was off 0.73% at 23,367.14. Sterling was...
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

AVI Global Trust net assets increase by 33%, beating benchmark in year

(Alliance News) - AVI Global Trust PLC on Tuesday kept its dividend unchanged for the recent financial year despite net assets rising by a third in its most recently ended financial year. The Lancing, England-based trust invests in family-controlled holding companies, closed-end funds and asset-backed opportunities. Net asset value as...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

abrdn China Investment Company Ltd.

(Formerly Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached. 8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation. 2. Full...
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

Zircon producer PYX Resources eyes secondary listing in London

(Alliance News) - PYX Resources Ltd on Monday said it will list on London's Main Market next week, though retain a primary listing in Sydney. PYX, a zircon producer, said it will have a GBP358.4 million market value on admission. Conditional dealings in London are to begin on November 15.
INDUSTRY
Life Style Extra

TRADING UPDATES: Centrica picks up customers; Touchstone strikes oil

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Monday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Centrica PLC - Windsor, England-based energy & services company - Says that British Gas agrees to take on the customers of Zebra Power and Bluegreen Energy Services and supply them with gas and electricity after the two energy firms ceased trading last week. Zebra previously supplied around 14,800 domestic customers while Bluegreen supplied around 5,900 domestic customers plus a small number of business customers. The switchover is part of Ofgem's Supplier of Last Resort process. Centrica stands to benefit from the collapse of smaller rivals, with British Gas taking on the customers of failed energy supplier People's Energy, in September. Besides People's Energy, British Gas has taken on the customer base of Simplicity Energy, PfP Energy and MoneyPlus Energy via Ofgem's Supplier of Last Resort process this year.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

