Gold prices broke out to fresh four-month highs on the back of a really strong inflation print this morning. Given last week’s dovish FOMC and this week’s extreme read on inflation, it would appear that the fundamental backdrop is open for higher Gold prices, which matches the technical breakout that showed up this morning. The key now is whether the Fed begins to adapt away from the ‘transitory’ narrative as inflation has been at-or-above 5% for six months now.

BUSINESS ・ 7 HOURS AGO