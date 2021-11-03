FRN Variable Rate Fix

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 7 days ago

Issue of SEK 1,000,000,000 Floating Rate Notes due. DAY BASIS. Actual/360...

www.lse.co.uk

Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for BMO Global Smaller Companies Trust (BGSC)

In accordance with Listing Rule 12.4.6, BMO Global Smaller Companies plc (the 'Company') announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 2.5 pence each on the London Stock Exchange through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. Date of purchase: 10 November 2021. Number of ordinary shares purchased:...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Afritin Mining. (ATM)

("AfriTin" or the "Company") AfriTin Mining Limited (AIM: ATM), an African tin mining company with its flagship asset, the Uis Tin Mine ("Uis") in Namibia, states that, further to the announcement dated 21 September 2021 (the "Announcement") the Company confirms it has agreed an extended deadline to complete all legal documentation with Standard Bank Namibia Limited (the "Bank"). It is agreed that the credit approved terms already agreed with the Bank which were due to lapse end of October 2021 are still valid until 30 November 2021. The Company anticipates executing the banking facilities outlined in the Announcement before this new deadline.
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

Issuance of Securities

DB ETC plc (the Issuer) (incorporated and registered in Jersey under the Companies (Jersey) Law 1991 (as amended) with registered number 103781) The Issuer has agreed to issue ETC Securities for the following Series as set out in the table below. Following the issue of the ETC Securities described above,...
MARKETS
mpamag.com

Has the Bank of Canada changed borrowers' minds on variable rates?

In its statement on the benchmark policy rate last week, the Bank of Canada gave its strongest indication yet that the days of record-low interest rates for Canadian borrowers are increasingly numbered. The Bank’s revision of the timescale for rate hikes to mid-2022 showed that it expects those to take...
ECONOMY
Life Style Extra

AVI Global Trust net assets increase by 33%, beating benchmark in year

(Alliance News) - AVI Global Trust PLC on Tuesday kept its dividend unchanged for the recent financial year despite net assets rising by a third in its most recently ended financial year. The Lancing, England-based trust invests in family-controlled holding companies, closed-end funds and asset-backed opportunities. Net asset value as...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

Oxford Instruments reports strong interim results on market demand

(Alliance News) - Oxford Instruments PLC on Tuesday said it remains confident in its outlook for the full-year, following a rise in profit and revenue for the first half. For the six months ended September 30, the Abingdon, England-headquartered company, which makes products, systems and tools for research and industry, reported a pretax profit of GBP21.4 million, up 5.9% from GBP20.2 million the same period a year before.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

Member Info for Academy

Going back to a topic where BiggL was trying to convince everyone that the NPV discount rate should be at high corporate lending rate levels, people should note that Pretium use a 5% discount rate in arriving at their NPV on Brucejack....which will probably equate to well below the 4% used by GGP on Hav when the 24% premium paid by NCM is taken into account.
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

Network International sells 50% of share in Transguard Cash

(Alliance News) - Network International Holdings PLC on Wednesday announced the sale of its 50% shareholding in Transguard Cash LLC to Transguard Group LLC for about USD74 million. Transguard Cash is a subsidiary of Transguard Group, a Dubai-based outsourcing company offering cash, security and manpower services. In 2020, Network International...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Kodal Minerals rises on mining licence

AIM - WINNERS. Kodal Minerals PLC, up 19% at 0.43 pence, 12-month range 0.065p-0.50p. The southern Mali and Ivory Coast-focused miner says it has been granted a mining licence for its flagship Bougouni lithium project in Mali. The project is now fully permitted for development with the previous approval of the Environmental & Social Impact Assessment in November 2019 it adds.
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

TOP NEWS: LSE says Euronext contract end to have small revenue impact

(Alliance News) - London Stock Exchange Group PLC on Monday said it will only take a very minor revenue hit should a contract its clearing services arm has with Euronext NV be cancelled early. Fellow stock exchange operator Euronext on Monday said that it now owns a clearing service, thanks...
MARKETS
thefabricator.com

How process variability kills automation

So many manufacturers struggle to automate seemingly straightforward operations only to spend months debugging and eventually throwing their hands up in despair. They eventually remove the automation, often spurring a string of disputes with automation suppliers. In almost all cases, failure can be traced back to part-to-part variability or a lack of process stability, neither of which are the automation provider’s responsibility.
TECHNOLOGY
phoronix.com

X.Org Server 21.1 Released With Variable Rate Refresh In Modesetting Driver, Other Work

X.Org Server 21.1 is now officially available as this first xorg-server update in three years and what began development as X.Org Server 1.21 prior to the versioning change. X.Org Server 21.1 brings GLAMOR acceleration for the Xvfb, Variable Rate Refresh (VRR / FreeSync / Adaptive-Sync) support within the generic xf86-video-modesetting driver assuming the underlying DRM/KMS kernel driver supports VRR, much better Meson build system support, X Input 2.4 is integrated that adds support for touchpad gestures, the DMX DDX (Distributed Multihead X) code has been removed, improved display DPI reporting, and a wide variety of other minor improvements and bug fixes.
COMPUTERS
Life Style Extra

Form 8.3 - Blue Prism Group plc

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY. A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE. Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") (a) Identity of the person whose positions/dealings are being disclosed:. TIG Advisors, LLC. (b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

Ab Ignitis. S Regulatory News (IGN)

This share is an international stock. On the conclusion of EUR 35 million credit agreement by UAB “Ignitis”, a subsidiary of AB “Ignitis grupė”. AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group) informs that its subsidiary UAB “Ignitis” (hereinafter – the Company) on 10 November 2021 concluded a credit agreement valued up to EUR 35 million (hereinafter – the Credit Agreement) with AB SEB bankas.
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Royal Dutch Shell B (RDSB)

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •. Royal Dutch Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 10 November 2021 it purchased the following number of 'B' Shares for cancellation. Aggregated information on “B” shares purchased according to trading venues:. Date of...
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

3i Infrastructure raises dividend as net assets increase in first half

(Alliance News) - FTSE 250-listed 3i Infrastructure PLC on Tuesday said its performance improved in the first half of its current financial year, and it is on track to deliver its dividend growth target for the full year. The Jersey-headquartered investment company said its pretax profit multiplied to GBP250 million...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Use high fixed deposit rates to meet your short-term investment goals

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): Short-term goals require making a budget and creating a savings plan that offers value alongside convenience. Individuals can achieve their short-term goals by selecting risk-free investment tools likeUnlike other instruments linked to market performance, FDs can help one grow savings in a more secure and risk-free way. One can conveniently grow their savings in an FD to meet international travel goals, buy a car or laptop, build an emergency fund, or save a down payment on a home.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Life Style Extra

Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust Plc Share News (ANW)

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Tuesday and Monday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Sealand Capital Galaxy Ltd - Asia-focused digital investor that offers financial and strategic support to entrepreneurs - Secures two new brand engagement contracts. First is with Silllk Aromas Beauty in mainland China. Another is with Missguided Beauty in mainland China but also in Hong Kong and Macau. Also expands presence in Tmall, a Chinese-language website for online retail.
MARKETS

