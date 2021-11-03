FRN Variable Rate Fix

("AfriTin" or the "Company") AfriTin Mining Limited (AIM: ATM), an African tin mining company with its flagship asset, the Uis Tin Mine ("Uis") in Namibia, states that, further to the announcement dated 21 September 2021 (the "Announcement") the Company confirms it has agreed an extended deadline to complete all legal documentation with Standard Bank Namibia Limited (the "Bank"). It is agreed that the credit approved terms already agreed with the Bank which were due to lapse end of October 2021 are still valid until 30 November 2021. The Company anticipates executing the banking facilities outlined in the Announcement before this new deadline.

MARKETS ・ 4 HOURS AGO