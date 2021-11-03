Man Regulatory News (EMG)

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 7 days ago

Man Group plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 3 3/7 US cents on the London Stock Exchange through Credit Suisse International as part of its US$100 million share buyback programme announced on 10 August 2021. Date of purchase: 03/11/2021....

LEI - 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59. The Company announces that 70,000 Ordinary shares of 5p each were today issued by the Company at a price of 981.10 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value. The new Ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares and trade on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. This allotment of new shares is being made to satisfy market demand and is made under the Company’s annual issuance authority and from its existing general purpose block listing.
(Alliance News) - Network International Holdings PLC on Wednesday announced the sale of its 50% shareholding in Transguard Cash LLC to Transguard Group LLC for about USD74 million. Transguard Cash is a subsidiary of Transguard Group, a Dubai-based outsourcing company offering cash, security and manpower services. In 2020, Network International...
In accordance with Listing Rule 12.4.6, BMO Global Smaller Companies plc (the 'Company') announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 2.5 pence each on the London Stock Exchange through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. Date of purchase: 10 November 2021. Number of ordinary shares purchased:...
BAE Systems plc (the "Company") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share repurchase programme announced on 29 July 2021, the Company purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 2.5p each from Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc. Such purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by BAE Systems plc on 29 July 2021.
• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •. Royal Dutch Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 10 November 2021 it purchased the following number of 'B' Shares for cancellation. Aggregated information on “B” shares purchased according to trading venues:. Date of...
MARKETS
("AfriTin" or the "Company") AfriTin Mining Limited (AIM: ATM), an African tin mining company with its flagship asset, the Uis Tin Mine ("Uis") in Namibia, states that, further to the announcement dated 21 September 2021 (the "Announcement") the Company confirms it has agreed an extended deadline to complete all legal documentation with Standard Bank Namibia Limited (the "Bank"). It is agreed that the credit approved terms already agreed with the Bank which were due to lapse end of October 2021 are still valid until 30 November 2021. The Company anticipates executing the banking facilities outlined in the Announcement before this new deadline.
PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY. A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE. Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") (a) Identity of the person whose positions/dealings are being disclosed:. TIG Advisors, LLC. (b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from...
(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Monday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Argo Blockchain PLC - London-based cryptocurrency miner - Mines 167 bitcoin or equivalent in October, up from 165 in September. October revenue amounted to GBP7.2 million, compared to GBP5.5 million in September. "At the end of October, the company owned 2,128 bitcoin or bitcoin equivalent," Argo says. Says effective Monday, Colleen Sullivan resigns from non-executive post. "She has taken on a new career role that does not allow her to serve as a director for the company and her resignation is not the result of any disagreement with the management or board of the company," Argo says. In addition, Argo files registration statement with US Securities & Exchange Commission for proposed offering of 8.75% senior notes due 2026. Argo adds: "The company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, the construction of, and purchase of mining machines for, its Texas cryptocurrency mining facility and potentially acquisitions of, or investments in, complementary businesses in the cryptocurrency and blockchain technology industries." Bitcoin prices surged on Monday, though are just short of the USD66,975 record high. Argo tracked the price of the virtual currency higher, closing up 7.0% at 131.88 pence each in London on Monday.
Polar Capital Technology Trust plc ("the Company") Notification is given that pursuant to the authority granted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 1 September 2021 to make market purchases of the Company's own shares. A market purchase of 28,000 ordinary shares of 25p each in the...
Today the Company purchased into Treasury 50,000 Ordinary shares at 134.415 pence per share. Following the transaction the Company holds 143,676,833 ordinary shares in Treasury. The shares in issue less the total number of Treasury shares is 1,179,958,417. The Company will only re-issue shares held in treasury at a premium to net asset value.
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF REGULATION 11 OF THE MARKET ABUSE (AMENDMENT) (EU EXIT) REGULATIONS 2019/310. SulNOx Group Plc (the "Company" or "SulNOx") PCA of PDMR Share Purchase. (Aquis Stock Exchange: SNOX) 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated. a) Name.
Notification of Transaction by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs) Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in...
The following Series Prospectus has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority and is available for viewing:. ERM Funding plc, Series Prospectus, dated 9 November 2021, in respect of Series 2021-1 under its equity release mortgage backed securities programme relating to the issuance of:. £170,230,000 Series 2021-1 Class A1 Mortgage...
(Sharecast News) - London stocks were just a smidgen higher in early trade on Tuesday as investors eyed the latest US inflation reading. At 0900 GMT, the FTSE 100 was up 0.1% at 7,305.75. Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com, said: "Mixed, flattish start to trading for European stock...
DB ETC plc (the Issuer) (incorporated and registered in Jersey under the Companies (Jersey) Law 1991 (as amended) with registered number 103781) The Issuer has agreed to issue ETC Securities for the following Series as set out in the table below. Following the issue of the ETC Securities described above,...
(Alliance News) - Oxford Instruments PLC on Tuesday said it remains confident in its outlook for the full-year, following a rise in profit and revenue for the first half. For the six months ended September 30, the Abingdon, England-headquartered company, which makes products, systems and tools for research and industry, reported a pretax profit of GBP21.4 million, up 5.9% from GBP20.2 million the same period a year before.
Harmony Energy Income Trust PLC - North Yorkshire-based investment trust focused on UK energy storage assets - Begins trading on the London Main Market after raising GBP186.5 million from the issue of 186.5 million shares at an initial public offering price of 100 pence each. Harmony has a total of 210 million shares in issue, giving the company a market value of around GBP215.3 million.
