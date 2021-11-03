TikTok’s ‘What I Eat in a Day’ trend can be harmful. Here’s why.

If an apple a day keeps the doctor away, does an apple before bed go straight to your head? Taste better with bread? Leave you feeling like lead? These are the kind of questions we need answers to now, before we go one more apple-free night, or worse: miss a new food trend opportunity. Healthline is quick to point out that apples are one of nature's no-strings-attached gifts — they're tasty, filled with nutrients, and easy to prepare. (As in, pick one off the tree or out of a fruit bowl, and eat it. You don't have to be Ina Garten.) Recent studies even show that apples contain melatonin, a sleep chemical naturally produced by your brain when the lights go out, to signal to your body that it's nighty-night time.

