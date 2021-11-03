CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 6 days ago

LEI – 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16. In accordance with Listing Rule 12.4.6, BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 1 pence each on the London Stock Exchange through J.P. Morgan Securities plc. Number...

www.lse.co.uk

Street.Com

General Electric Stock Soars On Plans to Split Iconic Group Into Three Companies

General Electric (GE) - Get General Electric Company (GE) Report shares soared higher Tuesday after the industrial group unveiled plans to split into three separate companies, marking one of the most significant changes in the industrial giant's 130-year history. General Electric will form three different companies -- focusing on energy,...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Throgmorton Trust (THRG)

LEI - 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59. The Company announces that 30,000 Ordinary shares of 5p each were today issued by the Company at a price of 988.00 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value. The new Ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares and trade on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. This allotment of new shares is being made to satisfy market demand and is made under the Company’s annual issuance authority and from its existing general purpose block listing.
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

AVI Global Trust net assets increase by 33%, beating benchmark in year

(Alliance News) - AVI Global Trust PLC on Tuesday kept its dividend unchanged for the recent financial year despite net assets rising by a third in its most recently ended financial year. The Lancing, England-based trust invests in family-controlled holding companies, closed-end funds and asset-backed opportunities. Net asset value as...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust (JMG)

Today the Company purchased into Treasury 50,000 Ordinary shares at 134.415 pence per share. Following the transaction the Company holds 143,676,833 ordinary shares in Treasury. The shares in issue less the total number of Treasury shares is 1,179,958,417. The Company will only re-issue shares held in treasury at a premium to net asset value.
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust Plc Share News (ANW)

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Tuesday and Monday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Sealand Capital Galaxy Ltd - Asia-focused digital investor that offers financial and strategic support to entrepreneurs - Secures two new brand engagement contracts. First is with Silllk Aromas Beauty in mainland China. Another is with Missguided Beauty in mainland China but also in Hong Kong and Macau. Also expands presence in Tmall, a Chinese-language website for online retail.
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for BMO Global Smaller Companies Trust (BGSC)

In accordance with Listing Rule 12.4.6, BMO Global Smaller Companies plc (the 'Company') announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 2.5 pence each on the London Stock Exchange through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. Date of purchase: 9 November 2021. Number of ordinary shares purchased:...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Harmony Energy shares up after GBP187 million London float

Harmony Energy Income Trust PLC - North Yorkshire-based investment trust focused on UK energy storage assets - Begins trading on the London Main Market after raising GBP186.5 million from the issue of 186.5 million shares at an initial public offering price of 100 pence each. Harmony has a total of 210 million shares in issue, giving the company a market value of around GBP215.3 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
BlackRock
Life Style Extra

Form 8.3 - Daily Mail & General Trust plc

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY. A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE. Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") (b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):. The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a...
ECONOMY
Life Style Extra

Marble Point Loan Financing Limited

Notification of Transaction by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs) Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in...
ECONOMY
investmentu.com

Income Stocks to Buy Now (Nov. 2021)

When it comes to investing, a long-term mindset is best. If you are a more “set it and forget it” type of person, passive investing may be a better style for you. What’s more, you can get paid a reliable income stream just by knowing which income stocks to buy now. Holding onto those assets can produce massive compounding results.
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

Issuance of Securities

DB ETC plc (the Issuer) (incorporated and registered in Jersey under the Companies (Jersey) Law 1991 (as amended) with registered number 103781) The Issuer has agreed to issue ETC Securities for the following Series as set out in the table below. Following the issue of the ETC Securities described above,...
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Airtel Africa (AAF)

("Airtel Africa", or the "Company") Announcement of Interim Dividend Currency Exchange Rates. London and Lagos, 9 November 2021: Airtel Africa, a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, with a presence in 14 countries across Africa, today confirms that the default currency and options on currency election for the interim dividend, (recommended by the Board to be 2 cents per ordinary share payable on 10 December 2021 to shareholders on the register at of close of business on 12 November 2021) and the currency exchange rates that will be applicable in determination of the interim dividend payment to any shareholders that qualify for and have elected to receive the interim dividend payment in U.S. dollars, GB pounds or Nigerian naira will be as follows:
ECONOMY
Shore News Network

GE to split into three companies; shares jump 15%

(Reuters) – General Electric said on Tuesday it would spilt into three public companies, as the storied U.S. industrial conglomerate seeks to simplify its business, pare down debt and breathe life into a share price battered over several years. The split marks the end of the 129-year-old conglomerate that was...
STOCKS
SmartAsset

Money Market Funds: A Guide for Investors

Money market funds are mutual funds that invest in high-quality short-term debts from governments, banks and corporations. They are different from the money market accounts you open at a bank. Money market funds are actually mutual funds that are baskets … Continue reading → The post Money Market Funds: A Guide for Investors appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
MARKETS
irei.com

Knight Frank Investment Management surpasses $1b for Long Income Property Unit Trust

Knight Frank Investment Management has raised more than £1 billion ($1.35 billion) for its Long Income Property Unit Trust (KFIM LIPUT). The fund opened to investors in February 2016, and has invested most of its original equity. The fund owns 105 separate assets in the United Kingdom, including a broad spectrum of traditional and alternative real estate sectors.
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

abrdn China Investment Company Ltd.

(Formerly Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached. 8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation. 2. Full...
MARKETS

