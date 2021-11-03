City, state leaders dedicate portion of Highway 169 to Sgt. Craig Johnson

A stretch of Highway 169 was named Wednesday in honor of a Tulsa police officer killed in the line of duty. City and state leaders held a dedication ceremony to remember Sergeant Craig Johnson.

Around 11 a.m. Wednesday morning, a procession of Tulsa police vehicles left the ceremony on 11th Street and drove the portion of highway officially introducing the Sergeant Craig Johnson Memorial Highway.

The section dedicated to Sgt Johnson stretches from 81st Street south to Highway 51 also known as the broken arrow expressway.

Before the procession, Tulsa police, community members, and state lawmakers gathered for the ceremony at the Mingo Valley Division at 11th Street and 169. Members of Johnson's family also attended.

Secretary of Transportation Tim Gatz talked about the importance of honoring law enforcement officers who serve our communities.

“Law enforcement answers the call to duty on our behalf, they do that at great risk. It is extremely important for us today to recognize that risk and honor it,” secretary of Transportation, Tim Gatz said.

Johnson was killed almost a year and a half ago during a traffic stop. Another officer was also seriously injured.

