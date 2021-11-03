CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
City, state leaders dedicate portion of Highway 169 to Sgt. Craig Johnson

By Brady Halbleib
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 6 days ago
A stretch of Highway 169 was named Wednesday in honor of a Tulsa police officer killed in the line of duty. City and state leaders held a dedication ceremony to remember Sergeant Craig Johnson.

Around 11 a.m. Wednesday morning, a procession of Tulsa police vehicles left the ceremony on 11th Street and drove the portion of highway officially introducing the Sergeant Craig Johnson Memorial Highway.

The section dedicated to Sgt Johnson stretches from 81st Street south to Highway 51 also known as the broken arrow expressway.

Before the procession, Tulsa police, community members, and state lawmakers gathered for the ceremony at the Mingo Valley Division at 11th Street and 169. Members of Johnson's family also attended.

Secretary of Transportation Tim Gatz talked about the importance of honoring law enforcement officers who serve our communities.

“Law enforcement answers the call to duty on our behalf, they do that at great risk. It is extremely important for us today to recognize that risk and honor it,” secretary of Transportation, Tim Gatz said.

Johnson was killed almost a year and a half ago during a traffic stop. Another officer was also seriously injured.

Multiple injured after multi-car crash involving two TPD officers

A multi-car crash near Garnett and Admiral left multiple people injured, including two Tulsa police officers, early Monday morning. Two TPD officers pulled over a car containing several people for a traffic stop when the crash happened. While the driver and both officers were outside the car on the side of the road, another car drove into them. This caused the police car to knock into the driver's car and move them.
Read the latest Tulsa, Oklahoma news and weather from 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa, updated throughout the day.

