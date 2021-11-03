CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect in Fatal Hillcrest Stabbing Jailed in Texas

By Debbie L. Sklar
 6 days ago
A San Diego Police Department patch on an officer’s uniform. Courtesy SDPD

A suspect in the fatal stabbing last week of a man in Hillcrest was behind bars in Texas Wednesday following his arrest during a traffic stop north of Dallas, authorities reported.

Randolph Winston Henderson, 51, was taken into custody Friday near Montague, Texas, and booked on suspicion of murdering 60-year-old Steven Tucker two days earlier in a neighborhood a few blocks from Balboa Park, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Tucker was found dead in a home in the 3700 block of Eighth Avenue about 6:45 p.m. last Wednesday, SDPD Lt. Jud Campbell said.

The lieutenant said he could not disclose what led investigators to identify Henderson — who initially was arrested on an identity-theft warrant out of Colorado — as a suspect in the alleged slaying of Tucker.

Henderson will be extradited to San Diego to face prosecution for Tucker’s stabbing death, Campbell said.

–City News Service

Authorities ID Deceased Man Found Trapped in Wrecked Car in Encinitas

The man who died when he was trapped in his vehicle after an accident in Encinitas on Thursday has been identified, authorities said Monday. Michael Dougherty, 63, of Escondido was exiting an apartment complex on the 900 block of Encinitas Boulevard in a 2007 Toyota Corrolla when he stopped in the southbound lane of the road and was struck by a Toyota Tacoma around 7 p.m. Thursday, according to the San Diego County Department of the Medical Examiner.
ENCINITAS, CA
Police Arrest 10 at Overnight DUI Checkpoint in Pacific Beach

Ten motorists were arrested on suspicion of drunk driving at an overnight driver’s license/sobriety checkpoint in the Pacific Beach community of San Diego, authorities said. Eleven vehicles were also impounded during the checkpoint at 2700 Garnet Ave., which began at 11 p.m. Saturday and ended Sunday at 3 a.m., according to Officer Anthony Obregon of the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
