Suspect in Fatal Hillcrest Stabbing Jailed in Texas

A suspect in the fatal stabbing last week of a man in Hillcrest was behind bars in Texas Wednesday following his arrest during a traffic stop north of Dallas, authorities reported.

Randolph Winston Henderson, 51, was taken into custody Friday near Montague, Texas, and booked on suspicion of murdering 60-year-old Steven Tucker two days earlier in a neighborhood a few blocks from Balboa Park, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Tucker was found dead in a home in the 3700 block of Eighth Avenue about 6:45 p.m. last Wednesday, SDPD Lt. Jud Campbell said.

The lieutenant said he could not disclose what led investigators to identify Henderson — who initially was arrested on an identity-theft warrant out of Colorado — as a suspect in the alleged slaying of Tucker.

Henderson will be extradited to San Diego to face prosecution for Tucker’s stabbing death, Campbell said.

