Father McGivney coach Jim Helton selected to Hall of Fame

Georgia Sports Hall of Fame Chairman Loran Smith is pleased to announce the following individuals have been selected for induction into the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame. The 66th Annual Induction Ceremony will be held the weekend of February 18th and 19th, 2022. Activities will begin Friday, February 18th, with GSHF Burgess Golf Classic hosted at Idle Hour Golf and Country Club. Friday evening, the annual Jacket Ceremony will be held at the Hall. On Saturday at midday the annual Stifel FanFest Autograph session will once again be held at the Hall. FanFest is open to the public and free of charge. Saturday evening, we close out the weekend with the 66th Annual Induction Ceremony held at the historic Macon City Auditorium. Please meet the Class of 2022:
Comments / 0