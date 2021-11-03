Father McGivney coach Jim Helton selected to Hall of Fame

Joe Dansby was honored as an inductee to the California Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame on October 24. Joe is one of the most accomplished members of the Cuesta staff. He was a two-time NCAA Qualifier on his way to receiving his Bachelor of Science Degree in Physical Education from Cal Poly SLO. While at Cal Poly he was named the 1994 Physical Education Major of the Year. He continued his wrestling career as a three-time Olympic Trial Qualifier and a member of the US National Team. In 1997, he earned his Master's Degree from Cal Poly SLO in Kinesiology.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO