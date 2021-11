Constituents around the U.S. participated in a historic election where many candidates became the first person of color to be elected to their role. These newly elected officials represent a series of firsts around the country. Michelle Wu became the first woman and first woman of color elected as mayor of Boston. Ed Gainey and Tyrone Garner were elected the first Black mayors of Pittsburgh and Kansas City, Kansas, respectively. Winsome Sears became the first woman and woman of color Lieutenant Governor from Virginia. These newly elected representatives signify a shift toward more diversity and representation in government.

ELECTIONS ・ 5 DAYS AGO