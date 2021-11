FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. It has been a wild week in the NFL, to say the least. The NFL trade deadline came and went on Tuesday with little fanfare. The resulting moves had a miniscule fantasy impact compared to some of the other news stories of the week. There was a ton of news off the field, and some on the gridiron as well. Plenty of fantasy ramifications came about from both sets of stories, so there is a lot to cover. Four teams are on bye this week, but there are plenty of big names that fantasy managers will have to replace this week. Three of the top-20 running backs and five of the top-20 wide receivers in total fantasy points are out of action this week. So let’s get to the news and notes along with my Top-250 Week 9 Flex rankings.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO