Judge Judy Sheindlin's Career in Photos

By Andrea Wurzburger
People
People
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore she was a household name settling disputes in front of millions of viewers, Brooklyn...

people.com

CBS New York

Judge Judy Sheindlin Explains To CBS2 Why She Decided To Move On To New Streaming Show ‘Judy Justice’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — For a decade and a half, “Judge Judy” has been 4 p.m. appointment television here on CBS2. While she remains a staple before our broadcast, she is now venturing into streaming entertainment. “Judy Justice” debuted Monday. On the show you will notice significant changes: a new look, new cast, and new format. But as for Judge Judy, herself? Well, she remains as sharp and witty as ever. “Do you remember when we met?” CBS2 anchor Kristine Johnson asked Judy Sheindlin recently. “It was a long time ago,” she responded. FLASHBACK: Judge Judy Leaving Show After 25 Seasons Almost 15 years, to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
E! Online

Inside the Winning Love Story of Judge Judy and Husband Jerry Sheindlin

Watch: Will & Jada Pinkett Smith & More Celeb Couples We Love to Love. Let the record state that Judge Judy Sheindlin and her husband, the honorable Jerry Sheindlin, haven't had the most perfect of marriages. But we're going to go ahead and deliver our verdict: Anyone who makes it past their silver anniversary is a winner.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
MarketRealist

How Much Is ‘Judge Judy’ Alum Judy Sheindlin Earning for Her New Show, ‘Judy Justice’?

Estimating Judge Judy Sheindlin’s salary per episode is tricky—she considers it “a little unseemly” to talk about her compensation—but it’s safe to say the 78-year-old is still one of the highest-paid personalities on television. Her longtime court show Judge Judy ended in July 2021, but Sheindlin is returning to TV as the star of Judy Justice, an IMDb TV series that hits Amazon’s ad-supported streaming service on Nov. 1, 2021.
TV & VIDEOS
State
Washington State
extratv

Judge Judy’s Granddaughter Is Her Law Clerk on New Show!

Judge Judy Sheindlin’s courtroom is back in session with her new show “Judy Justice,” streaming on IMDb starting today! Only “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay was inside her new courtroom, where Judge Judy told her, “The only time I feel terrific… is when I'm working.”. Doing her show on her terms and...
TV & VIDEOS
New York Post

Judge Judy’s bailiff of 25 years claims he was ‘priced out’ of her new show

This is not the new courtroom drama Americans were expecting from Judge Judy Sheindlin. When one of the highest-paid stars on television — reportedly banking $47 million a year for “Judge Judy” — vacated the bench/throne she held for 25 seasons to star in a new streaming series, “Judy Justice,” the beloved badass decided to go solo.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Judge Judy' Bailiff Petri Hawkins Byrd Reveals if He's 'Bitter' Over Being Replaced by TV Judge

Petri Hawkins Byrd, who served as Judge Judy Sheindlin's bailiff for the entire run of Judge Judy, is not angry or bitter about not being invited to join Sheindlin's new show, Judy Justice. Amazon's IMDb TV released the first trailer for the new show earlier this month, introducing Kevin Rasco as a new bailiff. In a new interview with the Associated Press, Byrd said he was disappointed, but he's focusing on acting, including his recent guest role in The Bold and the Beautiful.
TV & VIDEOS
SFGate

'Judy Justice' Will Seem Awfully Familiar to 'Judge Judy' Fans: TV Review

Judy Sheindlin is back — and audiences may not have had time to miss her. In July of this year, “Judge Judy,” Sheindlin’s durable CBS-produced courtroom reality show, wrapped up. Over its 25-year run, the outspoken former family court jurist became a notably high-rated (and famously well-compensated) television personality. Airing in syndication, it was always there to be idly checked out while channel-surfing. But the show, built around Sheindlin’s confrontations with plaintiffs and defendants who annoy her in predictable, familiar manners, had such a reliable formula that no one “Judge Judy” episode stood out as different or special.
TV & VIDEOS
Person
Ed Koch
Black Enterprise

Report: ‘Judge Judy’ Producer Didn’t Want Too Many Black Litigants On The Show

Judge Judy Sheindlin’s longtime executive producer, Randy Douthit, is being called out for his alleged racist and sexist behavior behind the scenes. Court documents and former employees blasted Douthit, saying he routinely mocked and shamed the litigants who appeared on the court show spearheaded by Sheindlin. He allegedly would make crude comments about females saying they were either “too fat” or “too ugly,” Insider reports.
TV & VIDEOS
realitytitbit.com

Why is Petri Hawkins Byrd not on the new Judy Justice?

Judy Sheindlin has a new show, Judy Justice, but why has she ditched long-term bailiff, Byrd?. Judge Judy first aired in 1996 and ran for 25 years before Judy Sheindlin decided to hang up her robe. However, she isn’t retiring just yet, as she has launched new show Judy Justice.
TV & VIDEOS
thefocus.news

Who is Judge Judy executive producer Randy Douthit?

Judge Judy executive producer Randy Douthit has made the news this week due to allegations of improper and crude behaviour towards litigants on the show. Following the allegations, some are curious to know more about Randy Douthit’s career and what other shows he has worked on over the years. TV:...
CELEBRITIES
#Judge Judy#Criminal Court#Corporate Lawyer#Trailblazer
TVLine

Judy Justice: What's Your Verdict on Judge Judy's New Show? Grade It!

Judge Judy is still dispensing justice in reruns on daytime TV, but if you want new cases? You’ll have to head to IMDb TV, where the honorable Judith Sheindlin stars in a new courtroom show, Judy Justice, that made its streaming debut on Monday. (IMDb TV is a free-with-ads streaming service available through Amazon Prime Video, but you don’t need to be a Prime subscriber to watch. You can use the dedicated IMDb TV app through Roku or Amazon Fire.) Despite the change in venue, Monday’s premiere of Judy Justice should be comfortingly familiar to Judge Judy fans: It’s your basic...
TV & VIDEOS
EW.com

What to Watch on Monday: Judge Judy holds court once again on new show Judy Justice

Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. Judy Sheindlin may have a new set, a new (burgundy!) robe, and three new sidekicks — but she's still serving up plenty of original-recipe sass on Judy Justice. "You want this face to believe that?" she bellows at one defendant. "If you're going to be a liar, be a consistent liar," she scolds another. The cases are on par with the peculiar pettiness fans are used to watching Judge Judy adjudicate (road rage at the car wash! a melee over a borrowed microphone!) and Her Honor still has precisely zero patience for any "editorializing" by the plaintiff or defendant. (Expect a lot of shushing.) Law clerk and "legal analyst" Sara Rose — who is also Sheindlin's granddaughter — essentially gets paid to sit quietly for the majority of the episode, though she does join the judge in chambers after each case for a quick debrief. (Grandma does most of the talking, to be honest.) Official court stenographer Wendy Kumar is also a mostly-silent presence, but she is called upon occasionally to read back transcripts of the testimony. Judge Judy fans were distressed to see that Sheindlin's longtime bailiff, Officer Byrd, did not make the leap to Judy Justice, but his replacement, Kevin Rasco, seems like a perfectly nice gentleman. Will he ultimately become a fan favorite, too? To quote Judge Sheindlin herself, "I don't answer questions!" —Kristen Baldwin.
TV & VIDEOS
realitytitbit.com

Where to watch Judy Justice, premiere date and streaming options

If there’s one woman you probably wouldn’t want to mess with on TV, it’s Judge Judy. The Brooklyn-born judge has been closing cases on TV since 1996 and after 25 seasons of Judge Judy, the show ended. However, it looks like Judy doesn’t want to stop there as she’s back in 2021.
BROOKLYN, NY
People

People

