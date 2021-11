The last eighteen months have been marked by health and economic crises, as well as renewed calls to confront social inequalities and climate change, all of which are taking their toll throughout the globe. As difficult as these issues are, they provide a spark to sustainable investing. In 2021, there were record inflows to these strategies as investors emphasized investments and companies tackling these difficult issues. Yet while progress has been made to better define sustainable investing and utilize consistent data, it is still in its infancy.

ECONOMY ・ 14 DAYS AGO