Authorities have released a photo and details about the suspect wanted for an Atlantic City murder last month and are asking for the public’s help in locating him. Umar Abdullah, 45, also known as James Collins and James Coger III, is charged with first-degree murder and two weapons offenses in the death of 35-year-old Mark Wright, who was fatally shot on South Georgia Avenue near the Atlantic City boardwalk on Oct. 10, acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill said.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ ・ 9 HOURS AGO