It's one of the handful of weather events that I have vivid memories of, and many do, and this weekend marks the 30th anniversary of the historic Halloween Blizzard of 1991. This blizzard dropped 37-inches of snow on Duluth, the most ever recorded for one single snow storm at the time. A large portion of eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin got 20+ inches of snow between Halloween and November 3rd. Sadly 22 people were killed during the storm and another 100 were injured.

DULUTH, MN ・ 13 DAYS AGO