James Middleton has mostly been off social media since he married Alizée Thevenet, but on Friday he returned to Instagram to impart some wise advice. In a clip uploaded on his Ella & Co page, the businessman set out how fireworks could unnerve pets, especially if it was their first time hearing them. "So, quick reminder, today is the 5th of November," he explained. "Remember, remember the 5th of November, where dogs shouldn't be forgotten about. Not exactly the right rhyme, but for many dogs it can be their first time experiencing fireworks and fireworks can be extremely stressful for dogs."

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO